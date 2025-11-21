4 Ways to Check If Your Website Is HIPAA Compliant Right Now

4 Ways to Check If Your Website Is HIPAA Compliant Right Now

Data collection security, up to date privacy policy, secure log-in system, and credible third-party integrations are main HIPAA compliance factors for any healthcare business online. Healthcare websites handle sensitive patient information, and HIPAA compliance isn’t optional — it’s legally required and you should plan healthcare marketing activities with it in mind. Non-compliance can lead to costly fines, loss of trust, and reputational damage to say the least. In 2026, ensuring your site meets HIPAA standards is critical for any healthcare business running digital campaigns or collecting patient data online. Let's explore practical ways to check if your website is HIPAA compliant and address any violations ASAP.

Why Does HIPAA Compliance Matter for Your Website?

HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) protects patient health information (PHI). Websites that collect or transmit PHI using contact forms, appointment bookings, or telehealth portals are responsible for securing data through encryption, secure storage, and controlled access. According to Sprinto, there have been 725 notable healthcare organizations breaches in 2024. It shows the importance of proactive website compliance for your healthcare organization.

Verify Secure Contact Forms and Data Collection

Forms that collect PHI, like appointment requests or medical intake forms, must store or transmit data securely. Check if your forms:

Use encrypted submission channels Restrict access to authorized staff only Include HIPAA-compliant storage mechanisms

If your forms store data in Google Sheets or unencrypted databases, your site is not compliant, and you should urgently switch to a different method.

Check Your Privacy Policy and Disclosures

A HIPAA-compliant website must clearly explain how patient data is collected, stored, and used. Review your privacy policy to ensure it:

Mentions HIPAA compliance explicitly Explains PHI handling and patient rights Provides contact information for privacy concerns

Stat: According to a LexisNexis‑Risk Solutions survey, 17% of non‑users of patient portals cite security concerns as their reason for not using them. Hence, you should clearly communicate your HIPAA compliance commitment in your Privacy Policy to soothe the patients’ worries.

Test for Secure Login and Access Controls

If your website offers patient portals or logins, check that:

Passwords are hashed and stored securely

Multi‑factor authentication is enabled for staff and users

Session timeouts are enforced to prevent unauthorized access

These measures help prevent PHI leaks and align with HIPAA technical safeguards. It is especially important given that, based on insights from Ispartners, 34% of healthcare cyberattacks in 2024 were due to compromised credentials.

Audit Third-Party Integrations

Plugins, chatbots, analytics, or telehealth tools must all comply with HIPAA. Even if your core website is secure, non-compliant integrations can create vulnerabilities. In fact, Censinet reports that 60% of healthcare data breaches originate from external vendors. Address this risk by vetting vendors for HIPAA compliance, requiring Business Associate Agreements, limiting data access, enforcing strong authentication, and regularly auditing all third-party integrations.

Final Note

Step Why It Matters Secure Forms Ensures patient data is transmitted and stored safely, reducing the risk of PHI breaches Privacy Policy Builds trust by clearly explaining how PHI is collected, used, and protected Secure Login Prevents unauthorized access to patient accounts through strong authentication and session controls Third-Party Audit Ensures integrations tools comply with HIPAA and don’t create vulnerabilities

Checking your website for HIPAA compliance is not a one-time task. Continuous audits, staff training, and secure vendor management are essential to protect patient information. At a digital marketing agency Netpeak US, we help healthcare organizations in the United States assess digital compliance, so every patient interaction is safe and breach-proof.

FAQ

Are WordPress or Wix websites automatically HIPAA compliant?

No, the platform itself is not compliant; you must implement encryption, secure forms, and Business Associate Agreements with hosting providers.

How often should I audit HIPAA compliance?

At least quarterly, or whenever you add new tools, integrations, or collect new types of patient data.

Can small clinics afford HIPAA-compliant websites?

Yes. There are many affordable solutions, including managed hosting and HIPAA-compliant form providers.