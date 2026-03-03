Netpeak Celebrates 20 Years with a Bold New Rebrand

20 years in, Netpeak is turning the page. To mark the milestone, we’re rolling out a rebrand and sharpening our stance as a full-cycle strategic marketing partner. What began in 2006 in Odesa (Ukraine) as a humble SEO agency has evolved into a performance-driven growth partner for brands scaling across the globe. Our new visual identity — crafted with the brilliant minds at Spiilka Design Büro — reflects exactly who we’ve become. Curious about the next chapter? Keep reading.

Why Now: Market Context

The rebrand comes as demand for integrated, full-funnel marketing solutions surges. In 2025, Netpeak delivered 21% overall growth year-over-year across all regions:

The US

Europe

Central Asia,

the Middle East

Australia

This next chapter also reflects ecosystem expansion. Last year alone, Netpeak launched Base by Netpeak and Prosto Export by Netpeak, while strengthening global partnerships and certifications with industry leaders including Google, Meta, Microsoft Advertising, Amazon, TikTok, Teikametrics, and Levanta. And, ofc, we plan keep up the pace in the years to come.

According to CEO & Partner Dmytro Skliar, Netpeak’s actual operating model had long outgrown the traditional digital vendor framework — and the previous positioning no longer reflected who the company had become. Nor did it capture the reality of an agency working with clients across every continent.

“At some point, it became clear that our positioning no longer matched who we already were. Netpeak was founded in Odesa as an SEO agency, but we moved beyond the classic digital model years ago. We don’t just deploy tools or fulfill isolated requests — we integrate into our clients’ businesses and help scale their processes. That’s why we had to honestly answer a simple question: who are we today? In searching for that answer, we uncovered our new identity. Today, we are a marketing partner trusted by ambitious businesses worldwide,” said Dmytro Skliar, CEO & Partner at Netpeak.

Netpeak’s internal analytics show consistent growth in client trust. Each year, around 500 new companies choose to work with Netpeak for the first time, while the total number of promotional campaigns delivered annually reaches 1,700. Over the past two years, the client base has doubled — a signal not only of strong internal momentum, but also of growing market reputation.

Industry impact, company performance, ecosystem expansion, and a growing international footprint — backed by the trust of hundreds of clients — all point to one thing: Netpeak has entered a new stage of growth.

This transformation lives in our new tagline: “More Is Possible.” It’s about pushing past expectations, choosing system-driven strategies over one-off tactics, and proving that with Netpeak, businesses can achieve and measure truly bigger results.

From SEO Agency to Marketing Partner

Over 20 years, Netpeak has continuously expanded its role — from an SEO agency to a MarTech builder, then a Digital Growth Partner. Today, it takes the next step: Marketing Partner.

This isn’t a title change. It’s a role shift.

From executing marketing tasks to shaping business growth.

From isolated tactics to system-driven strategy.

From campaign support to market expansion and operational transformation.

Netpeak is also doubling down on its international presence as it enters this next stage of growth.

“Today, Netpeak is more than 600 specialists, 20 departments, and over 30 products. In several segments, we see ourselves as drivers of change — not just in scale, but in industry impact. Our mission is to help our partners reach the next level through marketing and technology. We look for those who share our ambition to win. ‘More Is Possible with Netpeak’ isn’t just a tagline — it reflects our commitment to growing businesses and strengthening the competitiveness of Ukraine’s economy,” said Artem Borodatiuk, Founder of the FRACTAL Group.

Visual Transformation: The Netpeak Star Concept

Remember our pyramid logo? Now it has been reimagined from a new perspective — in its latest interpretation, the shape reads as a star. The concept, named Netpeak Star, reflects the “helicopter view” approach: a systemic perspective on business from multiple angles and levels. The star now takes center stage in our visual identity, serving as both a primary and supporting graphic across all communications.

The color palette stays true to our roots but now with more contrast and a modern edge.

“About a year ago, we started deconstructing Netpeak’s image. We asked a simple question: what does it really look like? And what emerged was a charismatic engineer — confident, deeply knowledgeable, and results-focused. That’s exactly what we captured in the new identity, together with Spiilka Design Büro,” commented Ruslan Hutnikov, CMO of Netpeak.

Stay Tuned for Our New Chapter

With a refreshed brand, a bold visual identity, and a clear focus on integrated, performance-driven solutions, Netpeak is ready for the next chapter. “More Is Possible” isn’t just a tagline but our promise to partners, clients, and the global markets we serve to push beyond expectations, scale smarter, and achieve measurable growth together. Let’s change the rules of the marketing game together, shall we?