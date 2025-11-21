3 Examples of Successful Healthcare Marketing Campaigns in 2025

Cleveland Clinic rebrand, Medtronic and Bench diabetes patient-focused campaign, Health Risk Assessment Campaign by Medicom Health with Eruptr are examples of top-notch marketing campaigns in 2025. A few things to note: healthcare marketing in 2025 is driven by stricter patient expectations, rising competition, and the need for trustworthy digital communication. Clinics, hospitals, and healthcare brands rely on data-backed campaigns to stand out, attract qualified patients, and establish authority in their specialties. Let’s break down the most successful campaigns of 2025, so you can apply similar tactics to your own healthcare marketing strategy.

Cleveland Clinic Rebrand With Patients First Campaign

What they did?

Cleveland Clinic re-positioned themselves around empathy and patient experience, not just clinical excellence. They redesigned their brand touchpoints which were website, messaging, physical environments to reflect a “patients first” mindset.

Results

According to Accelabrand, patient satisfaction scores increased by 23%, and their Net Promoter Score (NPS) jumped significantly from 31 to 64.

Why it worked?

The clinic clearly aligned the organizational culture, the patient journey, and marketing messaging to work as a single system. This approach builds long-term trust and loyalty.

Medtronic and Bench With Diabetes Audience Segmentation

What they did?

Medtronic, working with Bench, used very precise audience segmentation for digital ads which can be native, social, DOOH for fine-tuning their approach to targeting people with diabetes.

Results

Bench Media reports that they achieved 9.3 million impressions across their channels, more than 1,370+ lead form completions, and a significant bump in conversion rates when combining contextual + video ads.

Why it worked?

By using data to target niche sub-audiences, Medtronic made their campaigns more relevant for the patients. A decision to combine formats which were video and native ads also helped maintain engagement.

Medicom Health and Eruptr With Health Risk Assessment Campaign

What they did?

A large health system used Google Search & Facebook paid campaigns to drive traffic to a Heart Health Risk Assessment landing page.

Results

Medicom Health reported receiving over 15,000 clicks, a very healthy click-through rate (5.95%), and many risk assessment completions. They led to further patient care or follow-up communication.

Why it worked?

The campaign balanced “active intent” of people searching up HHRA with more passive social awareness-focused activities. They created a low-friction entry point by promoting a free assessment. Then, they used the traction to nurture users into care.

Final Note

Campaign Key Success Driver Cleveland Clinic Fully aligning brand, culture, and patient experience reflected in a campaign Medtronic + Bench Precise data-based audience segmentation and multi-format ads Medicom Health + Eruptr Blending high-intent search ads with low-friction assessments

In 2025, the most successful healthcare marketing campaigns blend transparency, patient education, and digital optimization. Clinics that invest in high-quality content, local advertising, and personalized patient experiences will see the strongest growth to come. Netpeak US provides digital marketing services for the healthcare industry clients in the United States to help them achieve visibility and increase follow-up visits using SEO, GEO, and online advertising.

FAQ

What makes a healthcare campaign successful in 2025?

A mix of patient trust, strong educational content, and optimized conversion pathways.

Do video campaigns actually work for healthcare?

Yes, short-form video continues to drive some of the highest engagement and appointment requests across healthcare sectors.

Can small clinics compete with larger hospital systems in marketing?

Absolutely. Your goal is to focus on hyper-local ads, doctor-led content, and niche services.