The Best PPC Platforms for Running Dental Ads in 2025

The Best PPC Platforms for Running Dental Ads in 2025

Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, TikTok, and local promotion channels are the best platforms for promoting a dental clinic in 2025. Since most people look for a provider online, Pay-Per-Click (PPC) advertising is an essential part of acquiring new clients. However, be prepared that success depends on key factors, such as Cost-Per-Click (CPC), targeting options, and ad formats.

Google Ads (Search, Display & YouTube)

Google remains the first place prospective dental patients search platform. According to Statcounter, Google holds around 91.5 % of global search market share and about 95.4 % on mobile share. Hence, it’s likely your patients’ go-to searching method. We at a full-cycle digital marketing agency Netpeak US provide Google Ads online advertising services for the US clients from the dental clinic sector.

Best for dental clinics when: You target emergency dentistry, implants, Invisalign or other “search now” type of services.

Tactical tips:

Use well-segmented campaigns: by service type, location, device.

Include extensions such as call, location, sitelink in order to boost CTR and capture clicks leading to calls.

Optimize landing pages for mobile and “book now” actions.

Caveats: CPCs are high in the dental niche, so if your campaign isn’t optimized you can spend a lot with little return.

Microsoft Bing Ads

While Bing holds a smaller share than Google, it offers lower competition and. This makes it especially useful for budget-sensitive clinics that still want to capture high-intent local searches.

Best for dental clinics when: You operate in a mature market, want incremental traffic beyond Google, or target slightly older demographics. According to Nerdynav, 41% of Bing users tend to earn more than $100,000 yearly. It makes them ideal candidates for elective or premium procedures.

Tactical tips:

Mirror your Google search campaigns but adjust bids downward and test lower CPC keywords.

Use similar ad copy but test call and location extensions for engagement.

Track CPA and lead quality separately; sometimes fewer clicks yield higher-value patients.

Caveats: Volume is typically lower than Google, so campaigns should be monitored for ROI, not clicks alone.

Meta Ads (Instagram and Facebook)

Meta platforms remain among the top social channels for engagement. For dental clinics, especially those offering cosmetic services like whitening or veneers, visually compelling content drives strong awareness and interaction. A research by Bestever shows that carousel ads can achieve CTRs up to 0.90%.

Best for dental clinics when: You offer elective or cosmetic treatments requiring patient education, or you want to strengthen brand presence in your local area. Note: Meta is effective for Millennial and Gen Z audiences.

Tactical tips:

Create carousel or video ads showing “before & after” transformations.

Use lookalike audiences and local radius targeting to reach potential patients nearby.

Retarget website visitors who didn’t convert with educational content or special offers.

Caveats:

Intent is generally lower than search, so users may not book immediately.

Creative quality is critical. Invest in clear, authentic, and compelling visuals.

Meta’s health-related ad policies require compliance with advertising guidelines.

TikTok and Other Short-Form Video Channels

For a fact, younger generations discover services via video platforms. Based on data from Anablock.com, 55% of Gen Z patients find healthcare services through video content. If you want to target Gen Z audience, your dental clinic should speak their language and aim at platforms they use.

Best for dental clinics when: You want to capture younger audience and build your brand presence through fun and engaging short-form content.

Tactical tips:

Produce short videos (15-30 sec): “myth vs fact”, staff intro, simple procedure explanation.

Use TikTok’s geo-filtering or local hashtags to reach area-based audience.

Retarget viewers with Instagram or Google search ads for deeper steps.

Caveats: Direct conversion might be lower initially. Remember: TikTok is more of a top-funnel tactic. Ensure your budget and tracking account for this.

Local Service Ads (LSA) & Directory PPC

Google Local Service Ads (LSA) and dentist-focused directories (Yelp, Healthgrades) provide highly intent-driven traffic if you have practice just in one exact location. SixthCityMarketing states that “near me” searches account for over 46% of all queries. Thus, it’s a must-have instrument in your marketing toolkit.

Best for dental clinics when: You operate within a defined ZIP code or city radius and want to attract high-intent, local patients quickly.

Tactical tips:

Opt into Google LSA where available, ensuring your profile, hours, and reviews are up-to-date.

Leverage local directories with PPC options to appear in multiple high-visibility listings.

Monitor cost per lead (CPL) closely as LSA leads are often more expensive than standard search, but they tend to convert better.

Caveats:

LSA is not available in all U.S. markets, so you need to verify eligibility.

Strong follow-up and efficient booking systems are critical to convert leads into actual appointments.

Track CPL, CPA, and conversion rate to justify investment.

Final Note

Platform Why Choose It Google Ads High-intent searchers for emergency, implants, Invisalign. Drives immediate bookings. Bing Ads Lower competition, lower CPCs; older and higher-income users ideal for elective procedures. Meta Ads Strong engagement for cosmetic or elective treatments. You can reach Millennials and Gen Z locally. TikTok / Short-Form Video Builds awareness with younger audiences. It’s great for top-of-funnel brand presence. LSA & Directory PPC Captures highly local, high-intent patients quickly. Can be ideal for defined ZIP code or city radius.

In 2025, no single PPC platform dominates all dental clinics, so a multichannel strategy is key. Google Ads remains the cornerstone thanks to its high-intent traffic. However, smart clinics will combine search with Bing for cost-efficiency, Meta and TikTok for brand and visuals, and local discovery for rapid bookings.

FAQ: Best PPC Platform to Choose in 2025

What platform can smaller clinics benefit most from?

Bing offers lower competition and lower CPCs, making it ideal for clinics targeting slightly older, higher-income patients or incremental traffic beyond Google.

Should my dental clinics invest in TikTok or short-form video ads?

Absolutely, if your goal is brand awareness among younger audiences. Short-form videos help educate and engage Gen Z. However, be prepared that direct conversions may be slower than search campaigns.

Is one platform enough for dental PPC in 2025?

No. A multichannel approach works best to cover all touchpoints with a target audience using different content types.