ASO Case Studies & Success Stories

How We Doubled App Installs and Raised Our Client's App Rating to 4.9 in the App Store and Google Play: A Case Study in the Shopping Niche
Case Studies App Marketing
a month ago7
Liliia Kvyshko
1045 6
Despite the Competition: How Liro’s ASO Grew Impressions by 131% and Downloads by 38%
Case Studies App Marketing
a year ago6
Nataliia Kaidanovska
1264 2
Text ASO and CRO Loop Strategy for vidby MeetUP: Boosting App Impressions by 3,018% and Installs by 138% in a Month
Case Studies App Marketing
a year ago9
Iryna Kuznietsova
2416 4
A Discovery Session as the Crucial Step in the Creation of Medical Service Applications
Guest post Mobile
a year ago6
Alex Seagull
3740 6
Unveiling Triumph: Preply's App Sees a 66% Surge in Views and a 44% Rise in Downloads in Just 2 Weeks – The Inside Scoop
Case Studies App Marketing
a year ago6
Nataliia Kaidanovska
2974 8
Ampere Business Bank: How Relevant Keywords Helped To Increase New App’s Impressions By 1615% And Downloads By 770%
Case Studies App Marketing
a year ago5
Iryna Kuznietsova
3183 2
Text ASO Increases Views by 96% and Downloads by 115% in a Month in the E-Books Library Niche – How to Do It
Case Studies App Marketing
a year ago7
Iryna Kuznietsova
3560 11
ASO for Hairstyle & Haircut Try On – growth of installations by 413%
Case Studies App Marketing
2 years ago3
Irina Prikhodko
3739 0
OkTalk success story: Growth of app installs in the US and French markets
Case Studies App Marketing
2 years ago4
Irina Prikhodko
4310 4
Engaging Users with a Mobile Application: Understanding User Acquisition as a Strategic Process
App Marketing
2 years ago14
Irina Prikhodko
3372 6
SteuerGo App Case Study: Upgrading App Graphics to Increase Conversion from Impressions to Installs
Case Studies App Marketing
2 years ago4
Irina Prikhodko
5058 2
The success story of BNESIM: how to increase the number of impressions and installs in two metadata iterations
Case Studies App Marketing
2 years ago4
Irina Prikhodko
6697 8
What are switchers and why are they needed in ASO?
App Marketing
3 years ago6
Yaroslav Vorona
2453 10
Treasure Quest Blast ASO Case Study – Impressions Grew By 283%
Case Studies App Marketing
3 years ago2
Irina Prikhodko
3415 9
Elegro Wallet App ASO Case Study – Impressions Grew By 74% in One Month
Case Studies App Marketing
3 years ago2
Olha Hrek
3909 8
Organic Walk ASO Case Study — Impressions Grew By 83% In 9 Days After The Release
Case Studies App Marketing
3 years ago3
Olha Hrek
4314 12
Apple Search Ads Breakdown. Do we really need it for app promotion?
App Marketing
3 years ago5
Irina Prikhodko
1602 9
