Should US Pet Brands Be on TikTok Shop? What Europe’s 2026 Numbers Reveal

Should US Pet Brands Be on TikTok Shop? What Europe’s 2026 Numbers Reveal

Yes — TikTok Shop is now a channel US pet brands should treat as real, not as a sideshow for dancing teenagers. The live question in pet e-commerce has shifted from “is it worth it” to “what does it actually take.” Europe just answered, and the answer is not the one your Amazon playbook is braced for.

The short answer: yes, but TikTok Shop is a creator channel, not a search channel.

US TikTok Shop sales reached $15.82 billion in 2025, up 108% year over year (eMarketer, 2026). Pet Supplies is one of the platform’s fastest-growing categories heading into 2026, led by cat and dog products (YipitData, 2026). Pet ranks among the top-converting categories, where the blended median order value sits near $32, and sub-$50 products perform best (Industry seller data, 2026).

The context behind that growth is a category already moving online. US pet industry spending hit $158 billion in 2025 (APPA, 2026), and pet e-commerce keeps taking share from shelves: online pet food sales grew 45.7% between 2020 and 2025 while in-store sales fell 14.2% (Pet Food Processing, 2025).

The opportunity is real. The mechanics are different.

What Europe’s Top TikTok Shops Reveal About the Model?

Across Europe’s five largest TikTok Shop markets, one figure does most of the talking: the share of sales driven by affiliates — creators posting content, not the brand’s own storefront. In April 2026, affiliate sales made up the majority of GMV in every market, reaching 87% in Spain and 82% in the UK (Kalodata, 2026).

The table shows the combined performance of the top 50 shops in each market over a 30-day window.

Market Top-50 GMV Affiliate share Self-operated share Brands/retailers United Kingdom €52.58M 82.0% 10.1% 37 / 13 Germany €12.39M 71.8% 17.9% 33 / 17 France €7.59M 81.7% 8.9% 29 / 21 Italy €5.66M 53.1% 34.3% 30 / 20 Spain €5.36M 87.0% 7.3% 36 / 14

Source: Kalodata, 2026 (30-day window, 31 March–29 April 2026). Visual: Adrian Gmelch.

Why Does the Affiliate Share Matter More Than the GMV?

The GMV figures are a snapshot; the affiliate split is the strategy. On Amazon, you win by controlling what you own: your listing, your keywords, your reviews, your ad bids. You tune a page and wait for intent-driven shoppers to find it.

TikTok Shop inverts that. Most of the selling happens on other people’s accounts, in other people’s videos, to people who were not shopping at all until a creator’s dog inhaled the product on camera.

The European data makes the dependency concrete. In four of the five markets, creators drove more than 70% of sales (Kalodata, 2026). A polished storefront with no creator engine behind it is a polished storefront nobody visits. Italy is the lone outlier, where self-operated content reached 34.3% — a reminder that the mix is still settling, and that owned content can claw back share where the creator pool runs thin.

This is exactly where the Amazon instinct quietly sabotages pet brands. Autres temps, autres mœurs: the channel runs on real relationships with creators and a steady drip of authentic content, not on a perfectly weighted A+ page.

Porting the listing-optimization mindset wholesale is the fastest way to underperform a market that has already told you what it rewards.

TikTok Shop vs Amazon for Pet Brands

Both channels sell pet products to the same households, but they reward opposite behaviors. Amazon is intent-driven and search-led; TikTok Shop is discovery-driven and creator-led. Most pet brands need both, sequenced on purpose rather than run identically.

Factor Amazon TikTok Shop Demand type Intent/search Discovery/impulse Primary growth lever Listing + ad optimization Creator affiliate program Who does the selling Your storefront and ads Creators’ content (70%+ of EU GMV) Best-fit price point Wide range Sub-$50 ASP, ~$32 median AOV Content format Static images, A+ content Short-form video, LIVE Repeat-purchase tool Subscribe & Save Subscriptions (emerging) Setup speed Established channel 3–5 day seller approval

Sources: Kalodata (2026); eMarketer (2026); Industry seller data (2026).

What Does This Mean for US Pet Brands Right Now?

Three moves, in order.

Build the creator engine first. Recruit 15 to 25 pet creators before you fuss over the storefront, and set affiliate commissions high enough that good creators actually turn up. Underpaying is the most common way pet brands stall: a stingy rate on a $30 product earns a creator pocket change, and pocket change buys you silence. Pick products that demo well. The platform sells what it can show. A supplement with a visible before-and-after, a treat that triggers a comically violent tail wag, a grooming tool that produces a satisfying pile of fur — these travel. A 40-pound bag of kibble does not perform a trick on camera. Treat it as a complement to Amazon, not a replacement. TikTok Shop creates demand; Amazon captures it. Plenty of pet shoppers will meet you in a video and then reorder on the platform they already trust. Measure both, and don’t punish one channel for the conversions it quietly hands its neighbor.

Netpeak USA builds and runs pet-brand growth across both channels — creator-led TikTok Shop programs and search-led Amazon strategy. The French Kiss blog is where we share the playbook; reach out when you want it pointed at yours.

Note: Shop and market figures come from public TikTok Shop rankings and are illustrative of channel dynamics, not Netpeak USA case studies or endorsements. TikTok Shop fees, commission rules, and category eligibility change often. Confirm current terms with your TikTok Shop account team before committing budget.

Bonne chance — and may your Subscribe & Save conversion rate be ever in your favor!

Frequently Asked Questions

Is TikTok Shop worth it for small pet brands?

Yes, when the products demo well on video and margins can support creator commissions. Pet Supplies is among the fastest-growing TikTok Shop categories heading into 2026 (YipitData, 2026), and the platform favors visual, sub-$50 products (Industry seller data, 2026). Brands with thin margins or non-visual products tend to see weaker returns.

How much does it cost to sell pet products on TikTok Shop?

TikTok Shop charges roughly a 6% referral fee per order, plus optional promotion fees, plus creator commissions you set yourself, commonly 8% to 22% (Industry seller data, 2026). Most US sellers also budget for creator samples and ad spend during the first 30 days.

Does TikTok Shop replace Amazon for pet brands?

No. Amazon remains the leader for intent-driven, search-based purchases, while TikTok Shop drives discovery and impulse buying. Most pet brands run both, using TikTok Shop to create demand and Amazon to capture repeat purchases.

What pet products sell best on TikTok Shop?

Visually demonstrable products with a clear before-and-after perform best: supplements, grooming tools, treats, and gadgets such as pet cameras. The blended median order value is about $32, and products priced under $50 convert most reliably (Industry seller data, 2026).

How fast can a pet brand launch on TikTok Shop?

US seller approval typically takes three to five business days with a registered business entity, EIN, and US bank account (Industry seller data, 2026). Building a functioning creator program usually takes longer than the storefront setup itself.