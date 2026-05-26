What Amazon's “Pet” Search Results Actually Tell You About Who's Winning (And It's Not Who You Think)

What Amazon's “Pet” Search Results Actually Tell You About Who's Winning (And It's Not Who You Think)

The number-one organic result for “pet” on Amazon makes 0.61% of first-page revenue. The number-two result makes 26.7%. That is a 44x gap.

If your entire Amazon strategy is “rank first, win first,” congratulations: you just spent six figures to be the Chihuahua barking at the Great Dane’s food bowl.

We pulled the Helium 10 snapshot for the search term “pet” on Amazon US on May 21, 2026. The first page: 18 products, 13 subcategories, $22.67 million in 30-day revenue, and one Stephen King movie.

What follows is not a report. It’s the interesting stuff most pet brand CMOs scroll right past.

The Rank-Revenue Disconnect: Your #1 Spot Is a $7 Feeding Mat

Let’s start with the headline that should make every rank-obsessed CMO choke on their morning kibble.

Position #1 for “pet” on Amazon is a pet feeding mat. Price: $6.98. Thirty-day revenue: $137,485. That sounds fine until you look one slot down. Position #2 is Amazon Basics Pee Pads at $16.78, pulling $6.05 million. Forty-four times the revenue. Sitting one position lower.

Keep scrolling. Purina FortiFlora at rank #7: $3.02 million. PetArmor flea drops at rank #13: $3.13 million. The product ranked 13th outsells the product ranked 1st by a factor of 23.

Organic rank on a broad keyword tells you what Amazon’s algorithm decided to display. It does not tell you what sells. Chasing position one on “pet” without asking “Position one for whom?” is like winning Best in Show at a competition where nobody brought a trophy.

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First Page Breakdown: Rank, Price, and Revenue

All 18 organic results on the first page for “pet” as of May 21, 2026 (Helium 10).

Rank Product (Brand) Price 30-Day Rev. Share #1 Pet Feeding Mat (DK177) $6.98 $137,486 0.61% #2 Amazon Basics Pee Pads (100ct) $16.78 $6,052,200 26.70% #3 Rocco & Roxie Stain Remover $23.92 $2,531,402 11.17% #4 GAMUDA Puppy ID Collars $7.98 $10,388 0.05% #5 Puppy Bowls (King Intl.) $23.90 $711 0.00% #6 Amazon Basics Pee Pads (50ct) $10.49 $0 0.00% #7 Purina FortiFlora Probiotics $30.99 $3,016,094 13.31% #8 PetLab Co. Probiotics $35.95 $1,261,538 5.57% #9 Earth Rated Pet Wipes $9.98 $2,060,951 9.09% #10 ChomChom Roller Hair Remover $24.99 $1,021,811 4.51% #11 Odorcide K.O.E Concentrate $24.95 $1,491,889 6.58% #12 Native Pet Omega 3 Oil $26.99 $694,439 3.06% #13 PetArmor Plus Flea Drops $39.99 $3,130,084 13.81% #14 Freshpet Chicken Recipe $23.97 $297,895 1.31% #15 Pet (novel) $10.90 $417 0.00% #16 Pet Sematary (movie) $19.68 $0 0.00% #17 Freshpet Beef Roll $17.46 $0 0.00% #18 PetLab Co. Allergy Chews $35.95 $958,655 4.23%

Source: Helium 10, captured May 21, 2026. Revenue and rank reflect 30-day trailing data.

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Amazon Is Its Own Biggest Pet Brand (And Also Its Own Worst Roommate)

Amazon Basics holds two of the 18 first-page slots. The 100-count pee pads at rank #2: $6.05 million. The 50-count variant at rank #6: $0. Not “low.” Not “disappointing.” Zero.

Think about that. Amazon is parking a product with no trailing revenue on the first page of its own marketplace. It’s the equivalent of a French restaurant reserving a table every night for a guest who never shows up. Maddening if you’re the brand waiting outside for a seat. Perfectly rational if you own the restaurant.

Third-party sellers can’t afford ghost listings. But Amazon can stack the page with its own products, let one dominate, and use the other as a territorial marker.

You’re not just competing for customers. You’re competing for real estate, and the landlord is also selling pee pads.

The Fulfillment Split: Amazon Retail Owns 55% of Revenue

Fulfillment breakdown across first-page results (Helium 10, May 2026):

Supply Chain Revenue Share AMZ (Amazon Retail) $12,496,273 55.1% FBA (Fulfilled by Amazon) $10,169,267 44.9% MFN (Merchant Fulfilled) $416 ~0%

Source: Helium 10, May 2026.

Over half of first-page “pet” revenue flows to products sold directly by Amazon. If you’re a third-party seller, you’re splitting the remaining 45% with every other FBA brand on the page.

And MFN? Four hundred and sixteen dollars. Total.

That’s not a business model. That’s what you spend on a vet visit when your Labrador eats something he found under the couch. Merchant-fulfilled is functionally invisible on broad pet terms.

Where the Money Actually Lives: Subcategory Revenue

“Pet” is not a category. It’s 13 subcategories in a trench coat pretending to be a single search term. Like a Golden Retriever pretending to fit in a carry-on bag, it doesn’t hold up under inspection.

Subcategory 30-Day Revenue Share ASINs on Page 1 Disposable Training Pads $6,052,200 26.7% 2 Dog Probiotic Supplements $4,277,632 18.9% 2 Dog Odor Removers $4,023,290 17.8% 2 Dog Flea Drops $3,130,084 13.8% 1 Dog Stain Removers $2,531,402 11.2% 1 Dog Grooming Wipes $2,060,951 9.1% 1 Cat Hair Removal $1,021,811 4.5% 1 Dog Itch Remedies $958,655 4.2% 1 Dog Fish Oil Supplements $694,439 3.1% 1 Small Animal Food $297,895 1.3% 1 Dog Feeding Mats $137,486 0.6% 1 Small Animal Collars $10,388 0.1% 1 Basic Dog Bowls $711 0.0% 1

Source: Helium 10, May 2026. Categories as classified by Amazon.

Three subcategories eat 63% of first-page revenue: training pads, probiotics, and odor removers.

If you’re a pet brand CMO eyeing the “pet” keyword, stop eyeing it. Look at the subcategories. That’s where the money hides. The keyword is just the lobby. The subcategories are the vault.

You do not need giant budgets to compete against major pet brands on Amazon. Read our article to find out which strategies help smaller brands win smarter.

Ghost Listings, Stephen King, and the $711 Puppy Bowl

Let’s talk about the residents of this first page that have no business being here.

Rank #15 is a novel called “Pet” by Akwaeke Emezi. Rank #16 is the movie “Pet Sematary.” Together, they pulled $417 in 30-day revenue.

If Amazon’s algorithm were a sommelier, it would have just paired your Chablis with a horror movie and a literary novel. À chacun son goût. But that’s the algorithm’s palette, not yours.

Then there are the ghost listings. Rank #6 (Amazon Basics Pee Pads, 50ct) and rank #17 (Freshpet Beef Roll) both show $0 in trailing revenue. They hold first-page positions without selling a single unit. For Amazon, that’s a power play. For Freshpet, it likely means a stock-out or suppressed listing.

The point: two of 18 first-page slots produce nothing. Another two slots are books and movies. That’s 22% of the page that has nothing to do with your competitive reality.

When your rank tracker says “page one,” ask it who else is on that page. You might not like the company.

Thinking about launching a product on Amazon? Read our article to find out how one brand lost $12,000 because of a few critical mistakes.

The Strategic Read: What a Pet Brand CMO Should Take From This

Here’s the raison d’être of this entire analysis. Broad keywords like “pet” work as market-level reconnaissance, not as optimization targets. You use them to understand the terrain. You don’t build your base camp there.

Rank is not revenue. A $7 feeding mat beats $40 flea drops in organic rank. The flea drops outsell it 23 to 1. If your keyword strategy prizes position over conversion, you’re training the wrong muscle. Amazon competes with you and referees the game. Amazon Basics owns 26.7% of first-page revenue from just two ASINs. One of them generates zero dollars and still holds a slot. Third-party brands win on relevance, reviews, and conversion. They will not win on preferential placement. Subcategory depth beats keyword breadth. Probiotics ($4.28M) and odor removers ($4.02M) are the real arenas. A brand that owns “dog probiotic supplements” will capture more value than one that chases page one of “pet.” The dog that digs one deep hole finds the bone. The dog that digs 20 shallow holes just wrecks the yard. The first page is not what you think it is. It contains novels, zero-revenue ghost listings, and 13 different subcategories. Treating it as a unified competitive set is like judging a dog park by headcount. The German Shepherd and the Chihuahua are not playing the same game. And neither of them is competing with the Stephen King novel sitting on the bench.

Bonne chance — and may your Subscribe & Save conversion rate be ever in your favor!

Not every Amazon agency understands the pet category as well as they claim. Read our article to find out which 5 questions expose weak expertise fast.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does ranking #1 on Amazon for a broad keyword guarantee the highest revenue?

No. The #1 organic result for “pet” on Amazon generated $137,486 in 30-day revenue (0.61% of first-page total), while the #2 result generated $6.05 million (26.7%). Organic rank reflects algorithmic relevance, not sales volume. Revenue depends on price point, conversion rate, category demand, and fulfillment method.

What subcategories dominate Amazon pet product revenue on broad search terms?

Based on Helium 10 data from May 2026, the top three subcategories by revenue on the first page of “pet” were disposable training pads (26.7%), dog probiotic supplements (18.9%), and dog odor removers (17.8%). These three subcategories accounted for 63.4% of all first-page revenue.

How much of Amazon's pet product revenue comes from Amazon’s own brands?

Amazon Retail (AMZ supply chain) accounted for 55.1% of first-page revenue for the “pet” search term, totaling $12.5 million over 30 days. FBA third-party sellers accounted for 44.9%. Merchant-fulfilled products generated effectively zero revenue on this keyword.

Should pet brands target broad keywords like “pet” on Amazon?

Broad keywords serve better as market intelligence tools than as direct optimization targets. The first page for “pet” includes 13 different subcategories, non-pet products (books, movies), and zero-revenue listings.

Pet brands typically see better ROI targeting specific subcategory keywords like “dog probiotic supplements” or “dog flea treatment,” where purchase intent is higher, and competition is more relevant.

Is merchant-fulfilled (MFN) viable for pet products on Amazon?

For broad pet keywords, MFN generates near-zero revenue. On the first page for “pet,” MFN products generated only $416 out of $22.67 million total. FBA or Amazon Retail fulfillment appears to be a prerequisite for competitive visibility on high-volume pet search terms.