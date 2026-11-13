Business Apps in the US: iOS vs. Android, October 2026

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Which business apps did Americans actually download in October 2026? We pulled US data from the App Store and Google Play to find out what professionals, gig workers, shoppers, and investors installed. Spoiler: the iPhone wins again, a thrifting app outranked Threads and WhatsApp, and the most-downloaded finance app isn't a bank.

Inside: category-by-category results, the moves market leaders made during the month, and 6 practical takeaways for your app marketing strategy.

The RadASO app store marketing team gathered data with Asolytics, a tool built to support app growth.

Methodology: We used Google Play and App Store categories. For each category, we tracked the 20 apps with the most installs. The same app may belong to different categories on the two platforms. Revenue figures are estimates of earnings through the app stores. Money earned elsewhere — through business contracts, website payments, or transaction fees — may not appear in these figures. Limitation: Combined category totals cover different groups of apps, so they cannot be compared directly.

October 2026 at a Glance

Short on time? Here's the TL;DR:

iPhone is where Americans download business apps. About 3 in 4 installs in our sample (68.6M of 92M) came from the App Store. iOS beat Google Play by 2.2–3.2x in every category.

Thrifting is having its main-character moment. Vinted, a secondhand-fashion marketplace, was the #1 app overall on both stores with about 8M installs, ahead of Threads, WhatsApp, and TikTok.

The top Finance app isn't a bank. It’s Kalshi, a prediction market where people trade on events like elections. It led Finance on both stores (about 2.56M installs).

AI assistants took over Productivity: ChatGPT is #1 (about 2.36M installs), and Claude is #2 (about 1.65M). Four of the top 5 Productivity apps on iOS are AI assistants.

Business apps are about finding work: Indeed was the #1 Business app (about 1.66M installs). DoorDash – Dasher, a gig-driver app, made the top 5 on both stores.

Category Totals: Google Play vs. App Store

Category Google Play Installs Google Play Revenue App Store Installs App Store Revenue Combined Installs Combined Revenue Business 3.97M $2.43M 8.65M $30.64M 12.62M $33.07M Finance 5.16M $0.00M 15.68M $0.99M 20.84M $0.99M Productivity 4.11M $5.51M 13.27M $19.34M 17.38M $24.85M Shopping 10.14M $4.50M 31.04M $0.02M 41.18M $4.52M

Three points stand out in particular:

iOS leads in the number of installs in every category. The number of installs from the App Store is 2.2 times higher than Google Play’s figures in the Business category, 3.0 times higher in the Finance category, 3.1 times higher in the Shopping category, and 3.2 times higher in the Productivity category.

Business revenue is an iOS story. iOS Business revenue is about 12.6x Android's ($30.64M vs. $2.43M). Top Business apps like Indeed, ADP, and DoorDash – Dasher earn little or nothing in-store, because employers or platforms pay instead.

Productivity is the one category where Android pays almost as well per install. Revenue per new install is about $1.46 on iOS and $1.34 on Google Play (revenue divided by installs in the table above), compared with $3.54 vs. $0.61 in Business.

AI subscriptions are the likely reason: ChatGPT and Claude are both in the Google Play Productivity top 5. If you sell an AI subscription, Android is not a "cheap installs only" channel.

Who Leads on Each Platform (+ Combined Results)

Category Google Play #1 per Installs iOS #1 per Installs Combined Leader Business Microsoft Teams — 470K Indeed Job Search — 1.2M Indeed (~1.66M) Finance Kalshi — 660K Kalshi — 1.9M Kalshi (~2.56M) Productivity Muse from Meta — 570K ChatGPT — 2.0M ChatGPT (~2.36M) Shopping Vinted — 2.8M Vinted — 5.2M Vinted (~8.0M)

Two categories have a different #1 on each platform: Business and Productivity. The split is sharper than it looks:

Microsoft Teams tops Google Play Business but doesn't make the iOS Business top 20 at all

Muse from Meta tops Google Play Productivity but is absent from the iOS Productivity top 20.

A #1 rank on one store says little about the other, so track and optimize each listing separately.

Vinted is also the #1 app in the Overall chart on both the App Store (5.2M) and Google Play (2.8M). It’s ahead of Threads and WhatsApp on iOS and DealSeek and TikTok on Google Play.

Business: Top 5 by Platform

Rank Google Play Installs App Store Installs 1 Microsoft Teams 470K Indeed Job Search 1.2M 2 Indeed Job Search 460K Zoom Workplace 870K 3 Microsoft Authenticator 410K LinkedIn 790K 4 DoorDash – Dasher 370K DoorDash – Dasher 600K 5 Zoom Workplace 350K ADP Mobile Solutions 520K

Main insight: October's Business chart is a hiring chart, and Indeed is its main character: it holds about 13% of combined Business installs in the sample (1.66M of 12.62M); LinkedIn adds more job-search demand at #3 on iOS (790K).

The other big cluster is gig and hourly work:

Gig-driver apps . DoorDash – Dasher is #4 on both stores (600K on iOS, 370K on Google Play). This is likely tied to Q4 holiday staffing, though a single month of data can't confirm the seasonality.

Payroll and HR apps. ADP Mobile Solutions, a payroll app, is #5 on iOS (520K). These installs follow new hires, not marketing, so they're a useful proxy for seasonal onboarding volume.

Finance: Top 5 by Platform

Rank Google Play Installs App Store Installs 1 Kalshi 660K Kalshi 1.9M 2 Capital One Mobile 480K Capital One Mobile 1.7M 3 Cash App 450K Trump Accounts: Official App 1.3M 4 Freecash: Earn Money 340K Cash App 1.2M 5 PayPal 330K PayPal 1.2M

Main insight: Prediction markets are now the top Finance install driver. Kalshi leads both stores with about 2.56M combined installs.

One more pattern worth noting: a government app made the top 3. The Trump Accounts app, the US Treasury's child savings and investment app that went live nationwide on July 4, 2026, is #3 on the App Store with 1.3M installs.

Finance shows almost no store revenue because these apps earn through interchange, interest, and trading fees. Judge Finance app marketing is driven by funded accounts and first transactions, not in-app purchases.

Productivity / AI: Top 5 by Platform

Rank Google Play Installs App Store Installs 1 Muse from Meta 570K ChatGPT 2.0M 2 ChatGPT 360K Claude by Anthropic 1.4M 3 Settings Home 260K Google Gemini 1.2M 4 Claude by Anthropic 250K Gmail 1.0M 5 WakeBox 240K Grok 800K

Main insight: Productivity is now an AI assistant category. Four of the top 5 iOS apps are AI assistants: ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok. ChatGPT leads overall with about 2.36M combined installs, and Claude is a clear #2 at about 1.65M.

Muse is an Android-first hit. Meta's agent is #1 on Google Play but outside the iOS Productivity top 20. The data doesn't show why, but it's a reminder to check each store separately before calling a launch a hit or a flop.

Shopping: Top 5 by Platform

Rank Google Play Installs App Store Installs 1 Vinted 2.8M Vinted 5.2M 2 DealSeek: Coupons & Discounts 2.5M Depop 3.2M 3 Temu 620K Temu 3.2M 4 Walmart 440K Amazon Shopping 2.1M 5 Whatnot 330K Shop: Track, Pay, Discover 2.0M

Main insight: Resale is the biggest force in US shopping apps. Vinted alone takes about 19% of combined Shopping installs (8.0M of 41.18M), and three of the apps in the table are resale marketplaces: Vinted, Depop, and Whatnot. Thrifting has gone from niche hobby to mainstream habit.

Vinted's model, where buyers pay a fee and sellers pay none, keeps both sides of its marketplace growing.

The second story is deal hunting ahead of the holidays:

A coupon app is Google Play's #2. DealSeek has 2.5M installs, right behind Vinted, while the iOS top 5 is all marketplaces and retailers. October also brought Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days on October 6–7, which likely added to demand for deal apps (About Amazon).

Android shoppers look more price-led. A coupon app is #2 on Google Play, while the iOS top 5 is all marketplaces and retailers. On Android, lead your store listing and ad creatives with price, discounts, and free shipping.

Shopping revenue is almost entirely off-store, because physical goods can't be sold through in-app purchases. Google Play's $4.50M in Shopping revenue (vs. $0.02M on iOS) is a store-attributed estimate and shouldn't be read as retail sales.

What Changed Since September

Compared with our September edition, most leaders kept their spots, but four shifts stand out.

Category leadership can flip in a month. In September, Kalshi and Polymarket were neck and neck. By October, Polymarket had dropped from #2 to #10 on iOS, while Kalshi held #1 on both stores. The two apps offer the same thing, but Kalshi tied itself to the midterms with My Ballot. When two apps look alike, the one that gives people a reason to open it this month wins. Nobody owns AI yet. ChatGPT is still #1, but it lost installs. Claude passed Gemini for #2 on iOS, and Meta's Muse took #1 on Google Play in only its second month. People are clearly still trying out different assistants, so a challenger with a clear "why us" can still break into the top 3. Android shoppers switched to bargain-hunting mode. On Google Play, Temu's installs halved, while a coupon app, DealSeek, jumped to #2. On iOS, the top 5 barely moved. Android shoppers seem to react faster to sales season, so that's where holiday deals and discount messaging should go first. A big bank outpaced the fintech favorite. Capital One climbed to #2 on both stores, while Cash App slipped from #1 to #3 on Google Play. Being a fintech brand is no longer an advantage on its own: a well-known bank with a solid app can win the install race too.

What the Leaders Did in October

Company Move When OpenAI (ChatGPT) Rolled out GPT-6 to every ChatGPT tier, Free included, with "Intelligent UI" that answers with charts, forms, and small working tools instead of only text (OpenAI). Oct 7–8 Meta (Muse) Launched a dedicated Muse iPad app a month after the phone debut, adding small-business connectors (Asana, Canva, QuickBooks, Klaviyo, Zoom) and retail partners such as Walmart and Sephora for agent purchases (TechCrunch). Oct 7 Microsoft (Teams) Let users pause all notifications in one step and gave admins tools to monitor and troubleshoot meeting and call quality across the organization (Microsoft Learn). Oct 7 Vinted New US terms took effect: the Buyer Protection fee is now a mandatory "Vinted fee," refunds moved to a separate policy, and sellers get 48 hours instead of 24 to prove an item is authentic (Value Added Resource). Oct 8 Kalshi Added My Ballot to its Midterms Hub: users enter an address, see their local races and ballot measures from Ballotpedia data, and the live market price for each (Finance Magnates). Reported Oct 16 Anthropic (Claude) Opened a waitlist research preview of Claude Duet, a separate proactive-agent app on iOS, Android, and web that monitors connected apps, sends briefs, and asks for approval before acting (Claude). Oct 21

Lessons Learned: Top 6 Tactics to Adopt

Each lesson below starts from one of the leaders' October moves in the table above.

Give free users a taste of your best version (OpenAI). OpenAI didn't keep GPT-6 for paying users only: it gave the new model to everyone, including the Free plan (OpenAI). ChatGPT finished October as the #1 Productivity app with about 2.36M installs. A free plan that feels like the real product brings people in, and paid plans can still sell on limits and extras.

What to do: when you ship a big upgrade, let free users try it, even with limits. Then mention the upgrade in your store screenshots and "What's New" text (Apple's product page guide explains each field), so people who see your page know about it (Apple).

Grow by showing up in more places (Meta). Meta launched Muse on iPad just a month after the phone version, and connected it to tools like Canva, QuickBooks, and Zoom and to stores like Walmart and Sephora (TechCrunch). In October, Muse was #1 in Google Play Productivity.

What to do: look for your next "place": an iPad or desktop version, or a connection to an app your users already use every day. Each one is a new reason to make an announcement, and on iOS you can nominate the launch for App Store featuring (Apple).

For work apps, win over the person who says "yes" (Microsoft). Microsoft's October Teams updates helped two people: employees (a one-click pause for all notifications) and IT admins (tools to check and fix call quality across the company). In business apps, the IT team often decides whether an app gets approved and rolled out.

What to do: if you sell to companies, add and promote features for the decision-maker, such as admin controls, security, and usage reports, not only features for everyday users. Also, Teams was #1 in Google Play Business but missing from the iOS top 20, so check your ranking on each store separately.

Make your policies on fees and refunds clear (Vinted). Vinted — the No. 1 app among all stores overall — updated its terms of service for the US on October 8 (Vinted). The company renamed the buyer’s fee the “Vinted fee,” moved the refund policy to a separate document, and gave sellers 48 hours instead of 24 to prove the authenticity of the item. Online marketplaces rely on trust between strangers, so clear rules are essential.

What to do: if your app charges fees or handles refunds, explain them in plain words inside the app and on your store page. When you change them, tell users before the change takes effect, not after.

Connect your app to what people care about right now (Kalshi). Before the November midterms, Kalshi added My Ballot, a tool that shows each user the races on their own ballot. In October, Kalshi was #1 in Finance on both stores. The tool turned a big national event into something personal.

What to do: list the big moments coming up for your users (Black Friday, Cyber Monday, holiday hiring, tax season) and plan a feature, an in-app event that shows up in App Store search, or a store page update for each one (Apple). Make it personal, like "your deals" or "your taxes."

Test bold ideas as a preview first (Anthropic). Anthropic launched Claude Duet, an assistant that works on its own and messages you when something needs attention, as a separate app with a waitlist for paying US users (Claude). It also asks for approval before sending messages or making payments. Claude was already the #2 Productivity app with about 1.65M installs.