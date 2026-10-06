Business Apps in the US: iOS vs. Android, September 2026

Business Apps in the US: iOS vs. Android, September 2026

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We searched for US App Store and Google Play data to see what business apps professionals, shoppers, and investors actually installed in September. Below you'll find results by category and 4 takeaways to sharpen your app marketing strategy.

The data is approximate and was collected with the app store marketing agency RadASO team using Asolytics, an app growth assistance tool.

Category Totals: Google Play vs. App Store

Categories come directly from Google Play and the App Store. Each category is a tracked sample of the top 30 apps, not the full category, and the same app can sit in different categories on each platform. Revenue figures are store-attributed estimates, so apps that monetize outside the stores show little or none.

Restriction: The totals for the combined categories consist of different sets of apps.

Category Google Play Installs Google Play Revenue App Store Installs App Store Revenue Combined Installs Combined Revenue Business 4.34M $2.22M 10.83M $32.47M 15.17M $34.69M Finance 5.84M $0.10M 17.72M $2.29M 23.56M $2.39M Productivity 4.59M $5.25M 16.89M $20.17M 21.48M $25.43M Shopping 10.95M $4.76M 34.06M $0.02M 45.01M $4.78M

Two things jump out:

iOS leads on installs in every category. App Store installs are 2.5x Google Play's in Business, 3.0x in Finance, 3.1x in Shopping, and 3.7x in Productivity.

iOS leads even more in revenue in Business, Finance, and Productivity. iOS Business revenue is about 15x Android's, and Productivity is about 4x.

Who Leads on Each Platform (+ Combined Results)

Category Google Play #1 per Installs iOS #1 per Installs Combined Leader Business Indeed Job Search — 440K Microsoft Teams — 1.1M Indeed (~1.54M) Finance Cash App — 590K Kalshi — 1.8M Kalshi (~2.24M) Productivity ChatGPT — 450K ChatGPT — 2.2M ChatGPT (~2.65M) Shopping Vinted — 3.7M Vinted — 5.0M Vinted (~8.7M)

Only two categories have a different #1 on each platform. Business (Indeed on Android, Teams on iOS) and Finance (Cash App on Android, Kalshi on iOS). In Productivity and Shopping, one app leads both stores.

Business: Top 5 by Platform

Rank Google Play Installs App Store Installs 1 Indeed Job Search 440K Microsoft Teams 1.1M 2 Microsoft Teams 410K Indeed Job Search 1.1M 3 Microsoft Authenticator 350K LinkedIn 810K 4 DoorDash – Dasher 340K Zoom Workplace 670K 5 Zoom Workplace 330K DoorDash – Dasher 530K

Main insight: Indeed and Microsoft Teams are neck and neck, and together they hold about 20% of all Business installs in the sample. Zoom and LinkedIn follow.

Finance: Top 5 by Platform

Rank Google Play Installs App Store Installs 1 Cash App 590K Kalshi 1.8M 2 Kalshi 440K Polymarket 1.7M 3 Polymarket 420K Capital One Mobile 1.4M 4 Freecash: Earn Money 350K Cash App 1.2M 5 PayPal 310K PayPal 1.1M

Main insight: Kalshi and Polymarket together hold about 18.5% of all installs in the Finance sample, ahead of Cash App, Capital One, and PayPal. This category audience is heavily iOS: Kalshi gets about 4x more installs on iOS than on Android, versus about 2x for Cash App.

Productivity / AI: Top 5 by Platform

Rank Google Play Installs App Store Installs 1 ChatGPT 450K ChatGPT 2.2M 2 Muse from Meta 290K Google Gemini 1.4M 3 Claude 240K Muse from Meta 1.4M 4 Microsoft Word 220K Claude 1.2M 5 TimeCue – Reminders & Alerts 220K Gmail 1.0M

Main insight: ChatGPT is the clear leader at about 2.65M combined installs. Second place differs by platform: Muse from Meta on Android and Google Gemini on iOS.

Shopping: Top 5 by Platform

Rank Google Play Installs App Store Installs 1 Vinted 3.7M Vinted 5.0M 2 Temu 1.3M Depop 3.7M 3 Depop 470K Temu 2.8M 4 Walmart 360K Amazon Shopping 2.0M 5 AliExpress 350K Shop: Track, Pay, Discover 2.0M

Main insight: Resale dominates. Vinted and Depop together make up about 29% of all Shopping installs in the sample, and Vinted alone is more than double Temu.

What the Leaders Did in September

Company Move When Meta Introduced Muse as a personal AI agent that can take action on a user's behalf rather than only answer questions (Meta). Sep 8 OpenAI Shipped ChatGPT Images 2.5, made ChatGPT for Word available on all plans including Free, and rolled out a credit-score feature in Finances to US Plus and Pro users (Open AI Release Notes). Sep 8–21 Venmo (PayPal) Kicked off its 2026–27 NIL season with nine student-athletes and introduced "Money Moves," which has them pay part of their earnings forward to people in their communities through Venmo (PayPal). Sep 16 Microsoft (Teams) Added breakout rooms for meetings with up to 1,000 people, plus gave admins a way to automatically block external bots (Microsoft Learn). Sep 9, 23

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