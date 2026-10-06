App Marketing Mobile
6 October 2026

Business Apps in the US: iOS vs. Android, September 2026
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Maxim Melnik Maxim Melnik

We searched for US App Store and Google Play data to see what business apps professionals, shoppers, and investors actually installed in September. Below you'll find results by category and 4 takeaways to sharpen your app marketing strategy.

The data is approximate and was collected with the app store marketing agency RadASO team using Asolytics, an app growth assistance tool.

Category Totals: Google Play vs. App Store

Categories come directly from Google Play and the App Store. Each category is a tracked sample of the top 30 apps, not the full category, and the same app can sit in different categories on each platform. Revenue figures are store-attributed estimates, so apps that monetize outside the stores show little or none.

Restriction: The totals for the combined categories consist of different sets of apps. 

Category

Google Play Installs

Google Play Revenue

App Store Installs

App Store Revenue

Combined Installs

Combined Revenue

Business

4.34M

$2.22M

10.83M

$32.47M

15.17M

$34.69M

Finance

5.84M

$0.10M

17.72M

$2.29M

23.56M

$2.39M

Productivity

4.59M

$5.25M

16.89M

$20.17M

21.48M

$25.43M

Shopping

10.95M

$4.76M

34.06M

$0.02M

45.01M

$4.78M

Two things jump out:

  • iOS leads on installs in every category. App Store installs are 2.5x Google Play's in Business, 3.0x in Finance, 3.1x in Shopping, and 3.7x in Productivity.

  • iOS leads even more in revenue in Business, Finance, and Productivity. iOS Business revenue is about 15x Android's, and Productivity is about 4x.

Who Leads on Each Platform (+ Combined Results)

Category

Google Play #1 per Installs

iOS #1 per Installs

Combined Leader

Business

Indeed Job Search — 440K

Microsoft Teams — 1.1M

Indeed (~1.54M)

Finance

Cash App — 590K

Kalshi — 1.8M

Kalshi (~2.24M)

Productivity

ChatGPT — 450K

ChatGPT — 2.2M

ChatGPT (~2.65M)

Shopping

Vinted — 3.7M

Vinted — 5.0M

Vinted (~8.7M)

Only two categories have a different #1 on each platform. Business (Indeed on Android, Teams on iOS) and Finance (Cash App on Android, Kalshi on iOS). In Productivity and Shopping, one app leads both stores.

Business: Top 5 by Platform

Rank

Google Play

Installs

App Store

Installs

1

Indeed Job Search

440K

Microsoft Teams

1.1M

2

Microsoft Teams

410K

Indeed Job Search

1.1M

3

Microsoft Authenticator

350K

LinkedIn

810K

4

DoorDash – Dasher

340K

Zoom Workplace

670K

5

Zoom Workplace

330K

DoorDash – Dasher

530K

Main insight: Indeed and Microsoft Teams are neck and neck, and together they hold about 20% of all Business installs in the sample. Zoom and LinkedIn follow. 

Finance: Top 5 by Platform

Rank

Google Play

Installs

App Store

Installs

1

Cash App

590K

Kalshi

1.8M

2

Kalshi

440K

Polymarket

1.7M

3

Polymarket

420K

Capital One Mobile

1.4M

4

Freecash: Earn Money

350K

Cash App

1.2M

5

PayPal

310K

PayPal

1.1M

Main insight: Kalshi and Polymarket together hold about 18.5% of all installs in the Finance sample, ahead of Cash App, Capital One, and PayPal. This category audience is heavily iOS: Kalshi gets about 4x more installs on iOS than on Android, versus about 2x for Cash App.

Productivity / AI: Top 5 by Platform

Rank

Google Play

Installs

App Store

Installs

1

ChatGPT

450K

ChatGPT

2.2M

2

Muse from Meta

290K

Google Gemini

1.4M

3

Claude

240K

Muse from Meta

1.4M

4

Microsoft Word

220K

Claude

1.2M

5

TimeCue – Reminders & Alerts

220K

Gmail

1.0M

Main insight: ChatGPT is the clear leader at about 2.65M combined installs. Second place differs by platform: Muse from Meta on Android and Google Gemini on iOS. 

Shopping: Top 5 by Platform

Rank

Google Play

Installs

App Store

Installs

1

Vinted

3.7M

Vinted

5.0M

2

Temu

1.3M

Depop

3.7M

3

Depop

470K

Temu

2.8M

4

Walmart

360K

Amazon Shopping

2.0M

5

AliExpress

350K

Shop: Track, Pay, Discover

2.0M

Main insight: Resale dominates. Vinted and Depop together make up about 29% of all Shopping installs in the sample, and Vinted alone is more than double Temu. 

What the Leaders Did in September

Company

Move

When

Meta

Introduced Muse as a personal AI agent that can take action on a user's behalf rather than only answer questions (Meta). 

Sep 8

OpenAI

Shipped ChatGPT Images 2.5, made ChatGPT for Word available on all plans including Free, and rolled out a credit-score feature in Finances to US Plus and Pro users (Open AI Release Notes). 

Sep 8–21

Venmo (PayPal)

Kicked off its 2026–27 NIL season with nine student-athletes and introduced "Money Moves," which has them pay part of their earnings forward to people in their communities through Venmo (PayPal). 

Sep 16

Microsoft (Teams)

Added breakout rooms for meetings with up to 1,000 people, plus gave admins a way to automatically block external bots (Microsoft Learn). 

Sep 9, 23

Want to dive deeper into app marketing? We've got more articles for that:

Lessons Learned: Top 4 Tactics to Adopt

  1. A new launch can reach the top of a category in its first month. Meta introduced Muse on September 8, and it ranked #2 on Google Play and #3 on the App Store in Productivity, with about 1.69M combined installs.

  2. Attention is shared on busy days. Muse and ChatGPT landed the Images 2.5 update on the same day. Try to schedule your new features, partnerships, and creative refreshes away from competitors' major launches.

  3. Keep shipping to defend a lead. OpenAI released three notable updates in two weeks: image tools, a Word integration on every plan including Free, and a credit-score feature. ChatGPT finished first on both stores with about 2.65M combined installs. Each update gives users a new reason to open the app, and that is what a leader needs to hold its position.

  4. For B2B apps, build for the buyer as well as the user. Microsoft's September changes to Teams (breakout rooms for up to 1,000 attendees and automatic blocking of external bots) are aimed at large organizations and IT admins. Features that make an IT team comfortable approving or expanding an app support adoption in ways a consumer campaign can't.

Don’t Wait — Get Results

Maxim Melnik
Maxim Melnik

Job Position: Head of ASO Department at RadASO

Core Expertise: Improving visibility and performance within Apple’s App Store ecosystem. ASO Busters founder, Netpeak partner

Work Experience: 12+ years in digital marketing, including 7+ years in ASO, with hands-on experience in app growth strategy, organic visibility optimization, and improving app discoverability.

Certifications: Google Play Certificate, Apple Search Ads, and Google Analytics

Contact: [email protected]

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