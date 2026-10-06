Business Apps in the US: iOS vs. Android, September 2026
We searched for US App Store and Google Play data to see what business apps professionals, shoppers, and investors actually installed in September. Below you'll find results by category and 4 takeaways to sharpen your app marketing strategy.
The data is approximate and was collected with the app store marketing agency RadASO team using Asolytics, an app growth assistance tool.
Category Totals: Google Play vs. App Store
Categories come directly from Google Play and the App Store. Each category is a tracked sample of the top 30 apps, not the full category, and the same app can sit in different categories on each platform. Revenue figures are store-attributed estimates, so apps that monetize outside the stores show little or none.
Restriction: The totals for the combined categories consist of different sets of apps.
|
Category
|
Google Play Installs
|
Google Play Revenue
|
App Store Installs
|
App Store Revenue
|
Combined Installs
|
Combined Revenue
|
Business
|
4.34M
|
$2.22M
|
10.83M
|
$32.47M
|
15.17M
|
$34.69M
|
Finance
|
5.84M
|
$0.10M
|
17.72M
|
$2.29M
|
23.56M
|
$2.39M
|
Productivity
|
4.59M
|
$5.25M
|
16.89M
|
$20.17M
|
21.48M
|
$25.43M
|
Shopping
|
10.95M
|
$4.76M
|
34.06M
|
$0.02M
|
45.01M
|
$4.78M
Two things jump out:
-
iOS leads on installs in every category. App Store installs are 2.5x Google Play's in Business, 3.0x in Finance, 3.1x in Shopping, and 3.7x in Productivity.
-
iOS leads even more in revenue in Business, Finance, and Productivity. iOS Business revenue is about 15x Android's, and Productivity is about 4x.
Who Leads on Each Platform (+ Combined Results)
|
Category
|
Google Play #1 per Installs
|
iOS #1 per Installs
|
Combined Leader
|
Business
|
Indeed Job Search — 440K
|
Microsoft Teams — 1.1M
|
Indeed (~1.54M)
|
Finance
|
Cash App — 590K
|
Kalshi — 1.8M
|
Kalshi (~2.24M)
|
Productivity
|
ChatGPT — 450K
|
ChatGPT — 2.2M
|
ChatGPT (~2.65M)
|
Shopping
|
Vinted — 3.7M
|
Vinted — 5.0M
|
Vinted (~8.7M)
Only two categories have a different #1 on each platform. Business (Indeed on Android, Teams on iOS) and Finance (Cash App on Android, Kalshi on iOS). In Productivity and Shopping, one app leads both stores.
Business: Top 5 by Platform
|
Rank
|
Google Play
|
Installs
|
App Store
|
Installs
|
1
|
Indeed Job Search
|
440K
|
Microsoft Teams
|
1.1M
|
2
|
Microsoft Teams
|
410K
|
Indeed Job Search
|
1.1M
|
3
|
Microsoft Authenticator
|
350K
|
|
810K
|
4
|
DoorDash – Dasher
|
340K
|
Zoom Workplace
|
670K
|
5
|
Zoom Workplace
|
330K
|
DoorDash – Dasher
|
530K
Main insight: Indeed and Microsoft Teams are neck and neck, and together they hold about 20% of all Business installs in the sample. Zoom and LinkedIn follow.
Finance: Top 5 by Platform
|
Rank
|
Google Play
|
Installs
|
App Store
|
Installs
|
1
|
Cash App
|
590K
|
Kalshi
|
1.8M
|
2
|
Kalshi
|
440K
|
Polymarket
|
1.7M
|
3
|
Polymarket
|
420K
|
Capital One Mobile
|
1.4M
|
4
|
Freecash: Earn Money
|
350K
|
Cash App
|
1.2M
|
5
|
PayPal
|
310K
|
PayPal
|
1.1M
Main insight: Kalshi and Polymarket together hold about 18.5% of all installs in the Finance sample, ahead of Cash App, Capital One, and PayPal. This category audience is heavily iOS: Kalshi gets about 4x more installs on iOS than on Android, versus about 2x for Cash App.
Productivity / AI: Top 5 by Platform
|
Rank
|
Google Play
|
Installs
|
App Store
|
Installs
|
1
|
ChatGPT
|
450K
|
ChatGPT
|
2.2M
|
2
|
Muse from Meta
|
290K
|
Google Gemini
|
1.4M
|
3
|
Claude
|
240K
|
Muse from Meta
|
1.4M
|
4
|
Microsoft Word
|
220K
|
Claude
|
1.2M
|
5
|
TimeCue – Reminders & Alerts
|
220K
|
Gmail
|
1.0M
Main insight: ChatGPT is the clear leader at about 2.65M combined installs. Second place differs by platform: Muse from Meta on Android and Google Gemini on iOS.
Shopping: Top 5 by Platform
|
Rank
|
Google Play
|
Installs
|
App Store
|
Installs
|
1
|
Vinted
|
3.7M
|
Vinted
|
5.0M
|
2
|
Temu
|
1.3M
|
Depop
|
3.7M
|
3
|
Depop
|
470K
|
Temu
|
2.8M
|
4
|
Walmart
|
360K
|
Amazon Shopping
|
2.0M
|
5
|
AliExpress
|
350K
|
Shop: Track, Pay, Discover
|
2.0M
Main insight: Resale dominates. Vinted and Depop together make up about 29% of all Shopping installs in the sample, and Vinted alone is more than double Temu.
What the Leaders Did in September
|
Company
|
Move
|
When
|
Meta
|
Introduced Muse as a personal AI agent that can take action on a user's behalf rather than only answer questions (Meta).
|
Sep 8
|
OpenAI
|
Shipped ChatGPT Images 2.5, made ChatGPT for Word available on all plans including Free, and rolled out a credit-score feature in Finances to US Plus and Pro users (Open AI Release Notes).
|
Sep 8–21
|
Venmo (PayPal)
|
Kicked off its 2026–27 NIL season with nine student-athletes and introduced "Money Moves," which has them pay part of their earnings forward to people in their communities through Venmo (PayPal).
|
Sep 16
|
Microsoft (Teams)
|
Added breakout rooms for meetings with up to 1,000 people, plus gave admins a way to automatically block external bots (Microsoft Learn).
|
Sep 9, 23
Want to dive deeper into app marketing? We've got more articles for that:
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Mobile App Analytics Tool Comparison: Choosing the Best for Your Goals and Objectives
-
Setting Up Search Ads in the App Store: A Step-by-Step Guide
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A Complete Guide to Apple Search Ads — How to Set Up Search Ads Campaigns
Lessons Learned: Top 4 Tactics to Adopt
-
A new launch can reach the top of a category in its first month. Meta introduced Muse on September 8, and it ranked #2 on Google Play and #3 on the App Store in Productivity, with about 1.69M combined installs.
-
Attention is shared on busy days. Muse and ChatGPT landed the Images 2.5 update on the same day. Try to schedule your new features, partnerships, and creative refreshes away from competitors' major launches.
-
Keep shipping to defend a lead. OpenAI released three notable updates in two weeks: image tools, a Word integration on every plan including Free, and a credit-score feature. ChatGPT finished first on both stores with about 2.65M combined installs. Each update gives users a new reason to open the app, and that is what a leader needs to hold its position.
-
For B2B apps, build for the buyer as well as the user. Microsoft's September changes to Teams (breakout rooms for up to 1,000 attendees and automatic blocking of external bots) are aimed at large organizations and IT admins. Features that make an IT team comfortable approving or expanding an app support adoption in ways a consumer campaign can't.
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