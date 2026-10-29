What Are the Best Amazon Products to Launch in Q4 2026?
During the busy Q4 season, you should consider launching on Amazon Christmas lights, coffee makers, dog beds, Bluetooth speakers, and board games.
This information is based on Netpeak’s Google Trends analysis — we compared selected products from five categories in the United States between October 1, 2023, and January 1, 2026.
What Products Are Worth Launching on Amazon in Q4 2026?
From Halloween decorations to Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday discounts, and Christmas gifts, shoppers have plenty of reasons to buy throughout the final three months of the year.
Here are the most trendy products from different categories to start Amazon sales:
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Category represented
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Product search term
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Relative average interest*
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Holiday Decorations and Seasonal Products
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Christmas lights
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100
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Home and Kitchen Products
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Coffee maker
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18
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Toys and Games
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Board games
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8
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Electronics and Tech Accessories
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Bluetooth speaker
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7
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Pet Products
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Dog bed
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6
* Google Trends uses a 0–100 scale to show relative search interest, not the number of searches. 100 marks the highest interest the chosen term reached in the selected comparison, location, and period.
Research Methodology
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We used Amazon’s holiday reports and third-party marketplace research to shortlist products in five categories: Holiday Decorations and Seasonal Products, Home and Kitchen Products, Pet Products, Electronics and Tech Accessories, and Toys and Games.
Sources: Amazon’s 2024 Black Friday and Cyber Monday results, Amazon’s 2025 Holiday Beauty Event, Amazon’s December 2025 gift roundup, Adobe’s Cyber Monday 2025 report, ASINSIGHT’s Christmas ornament estimates, and dog toy estimates.
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Chose three leading products from each category.
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Compared three products from each category using Google Trends.
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Date: From October 1, 2023, to January 1, 2026.
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Location: United States.
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Category: All categories.
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Took leaders from all five categories and compared them with the same settings.
Comparison of all five products in Google Trends
Limitations: The figures represent Google search interest, not Amazon sales. Each comparison has its own scale, so scores should only be compared within the linked chart.
Holiday Decorations and Seasonal Products: Christmas Lights
We compared Christmas ornaments, wreaths, and Christmas lights. Chose this products, because Amazon wrote about ornaments and wreaths in its 2024 holiday announcement, plus ASINSIGHT’s historical estimates showed a strong Q4 sales pattern for ornaments too. We added Christmas lights as another seasonal decoration.
And Christmas lights won our comparison.
The chart showed strong holiday peaks in all three years. In 2025, interest in Christmas lights climbed from 6 in the week beginning October 5 to 90 in the week beginning November 23. Then it rose to 100 during Christmas week.
View the Google Trends comparison
Home and Kitchen Products: Coffee Maker
We compared Dutch ovens, insulated tumblers, and coffee makers. We chose these products because Amazon wrote about coffee machines in its Black Friday 2025 announcement. Its December gift roundup also featured Hydro Flask drinkware and a Carote Dutch oven.
Coffee makers won our comparison.
Coffee-maker searches peaked around Black Friday in all three years: 95 in the week beginning November 19, 2023, 87 during November 24, 2024, and 100 during November 23, 2025.
See the Google Trends comparison
Toys and Games: Board Games
We compared Play-Doh, magnetic tiles, and board games. We chose these products because Amazon named Play-Doh as a popular product in its 2024 Black Friday and Cyber Monday results. Its 2025 holiday announcement wrote about MAGNA-TILES and Hasbro Gaming, and Adobe’s Cyber Monday 2025 report identified board and card games as hot sellers.
Board games won our comparison.
The number of search queries for board games peaked in the fourth quarter: 82 in the week beginning December 10, 2023; 80 on December 15, 2024; and 100 on December 14, 2025. Interest grew every year as Christmas approached.
See the Google Trends comparison
Electronics and Tech Accessories: Bluetooth Speakers
We compared wireless headphones, wireless chargers, and Bluetooth speakers. We chose these specific products because, according to Amazon’s 2024 holiday sales data, Beats headphones and earbuds made the list of popular items. JBL Bluetooth speakers were also featured in Amazon’s December 2025 gift guide. We added wireless chargers to compare gifts from the audio category.
Bluetooth speakers won our comparison.
Bluetooth-speaker searches reached a Q4 peak of 100 in the week beginning November 19, 2023. The peak was 86 in 2024, reached during both the November 24 and December 22 weeks, and 91 during November 23, 2025. Holiday interest returned each year, although the peaks did not rise consistently.
See the Google Trends comparison
Pet Products: Dog Beds
We compared dog toys, dog grooming kits, and dog beds. We chose these products because ASINSIGHT’s historical estimates showed rising dog-toy sales: from 371.4K in October 2025 to 765K in December 2025. In the same month, Yahoo wrote about Invenho dog beds on Amazon as a great Christmas gift. We added dog grooming kits to compare another type of pet-care product.
Dog beds won our comparison.
The number of search queries for dog beds peaked around Black Friday during all three years: 96 in the week beginning November 19, 2023; 100 on November 24, 2024; and 79 on November 23, 2025. Although the holiday surge recurred, the lower peak in 2025 indicates that interest wasn’t the same.
See the Google Trends comparison
Seasonal Products vs. Evergreen Products: Which Should Sellers Launch in Q4?
The right choice depends on how early you can prepare, how much inventory you can afford, and what happens to unsold stock after the holidays.
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Seasonal products
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Evergreen products
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Examples
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Christmas lights, ornaments, holiday wrapping paper
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Coffee makers, Bluetooth speakers, dog beds
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Demand
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Concentrated around a particular season or event
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Continues throughout the year, sometimes with holiday peaks
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Launch timing
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Must be available before the seasonal shopping window
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More flexible, although launching early helps capture holiday demand
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Leftover inventory
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May need discounts or storage until next season
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Can usually remain on sale after Q4
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Main challenge
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Forecasting demand within a short selling window
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Giving shoppers a reason to choose your product over established alternatives
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Best fit
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Sellers who can plan inventory and delivery carefully
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Sellers looking for a longer selling window
If you sell pet products on Amazon, read our deep dives into the category:
Ready to find your Q4 product?
Choose a few ideas from this guide, check their search patterns, and calculate your costs. Talk to Netpeak US about your Amazon promotion strategy.
FAQ
What are the best Amazon categories for Q4 2026?
In our Google Trends comparison, Christmas lights attracted the most interest among the selected product terms. However, the best choice for your business also depends on competition, costs, and potential profit.
Is Q4 a good time to launch a new Amazon product?
For beginners, launching before the holiday rush gives you time to test your listing, advertising, and inventory. If you’re starting late, an evergreen product may give you more time to build sales after Christmas.
When should Amazon sellers start preparing for Q4?
Start preparing in the spring or early summer, especially if you need to develop or import products. Plan your timeline based on your planned launch date to allow enough time for prototyping, manufacturing, shipping, and preparing the products for listing on the website. Check Amazon’s current restocking deadlines leading up to the holidays, rather than relying on last year’s dates.
Are seasonal or evergreen products better for Q4?
Seasonal products can attract strong demand during a short window, but leftover stock may be difficult to sell afterward. Evergreen products sell throughout the year and may also work as holiday gifts. For beginners, an evergreen product with gifting potential can offer more flexibility.
How can sellers find trending products before the holiday season?
Start with previous holiday shopping reports, then use Google Trends to check whether interest returns each Q4. Compare several years and look at when searches begin rising. Next, review Amazon listings, customer feedback, prices, and competition.
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