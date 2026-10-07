Which Products Went Viral on Amazon in the Last 12 Months?

Which Products Went Viral on Amazon in the Last 12 Months?

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Amazon trending products from October 2025 to October 2026 are the AquaSonic Electric Pink Vibe toothbrush, Ninja SLUSHi frozen drink maker, Kodak PIXPRO FZ55 digital camera, ZELUS weighted vest, and NeeDoh squeeze toys.

What Products Went Viral on Amazon in the Last 12 Months?

TikTok and Instagram videos, influencer recommendations, nostalgia, and scarcity can turn a niche listing into a bestseller within weeks. These five trending products on Amazon drew viral attention over the past year.

Trending Items Amazon Category What Helped It Go Viral AquaSonic Electric Pink Vibe Toothbrush Beauty & Personal Care A specific creator’s TikTok: @stacymariekay highlighted the pink color. Amazon sales jumped from a few dozen units daily to thousands, exhausting inventory in February 2026, according to the brand’s CEO (Modern Retail). Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Maker Home & Kitchen Recipe demonstrations: creators showed cocktails, iced coffee, and soda turning into slushies.

Creator Kate Kozuch reported over 1 million views for her SLUSHi content in June 2026 (Tom’s Guide). Kodak PIXPRO FZ55 Digital Camera Electronics & Tech Accessories The retro digital-camera trend: TikTok and Instagram attention centered on its nostalgic photo aesthetic (PhotoWorkout).

March 2026 coverage documents its social buzz; later reporting places it among Amazon’s top-selling cameras (Digital Camera World). ZELUS Weighted Vest Fitness & Wellness Weighted-walking content: creators demonstrated wearing it during everyday walks (Modash).

A May 2026 Women’s Health article explicitly includes ZELUS among TikTok-viral products on Amazon. NeeDoh Squeeze Toys Fashion & Lifestyle Advent-calendar videos, hauls, and ASMR: attention started building in late 2025 and accelerated in 2026.

One cutting video reached 10.4 million views; the brand sold a year’s inventory in nine weeks (Modern Retail).

Beauty and Personal Care Products: AquaSonic’s Electric Pink Vibe Toothbrush

Sometimes, the detail that sells a product isn’t its main function. For AquaSonic’s Electric Pink Vibe toothbrush, it was the color.

In February 2026, creator @stacymariekay posted a TikTok highlighting the pink toothbrush.

According to AquaSonic’s CEO, Amazon sales jumped from a few dozen units a day to thousands, clearing out inventory. Although the video linked to TikTok Shop, shoppers also headed to Amazon to buy it (Modern Retail).

Home and Kitchen Products: Ninja SLUSHi Frozen Drink Maker

Kitchen products have a natural advantage on social media: they can deliver a transformation on camera.

The Ninja SLUSHi frozen drink maker turns coffee, soda, and cocktails into slushies, giving creators plenty of recipes to demonstrate. In June 2026, creator and journalist Kate Kozuch reported more than 1 million views for her SLUSHi content (Tom’s Guide).

This attention was also reflected in coverage of Amazon shopping: Good Housekeeping dedicated an article to this viral device during Prime Day 2026.

Electronics and Tech Accessories: Kodak PIXPRO FZ55 Digital Camera

New technology isn’t the only thing that gets shoppers talking. Sometimes, they want an older look.

The Kodak PIXPRO FZ55 digital camera attracted TikTok and Instagram attention for its nostalgic photo aesthetic (PhotoWorkout).

Later in 2026, Digital Camera World reported that the FZ55 had made it into the top ten best-selling cameras on Amazon in the US. Its popularity stems from a general resurgence in demand for affordable compact cameras, rather than being the result of a breakthrough linked to the work of any one specific creator (Digital Camera World).

Fitness and Wellness Products: ZELUS Weighted Vests

Fitness content can turn an everyday activity into a new routine. ZELUS weighted vests started to appear in creator videos and showed a new way to go for daily walks.

In May 2026, Women’s Health included ZELUS in its roundup of TikTok-viral fitness products available on Amazon (Women’s Health).

Fashion and Lifestyle Products: NeeDoh Squeeze Toys

For lifestyle products, the experience of collecting or playing can become the content itself.

NeeDoh ball toys gained popularity thanks to videos featuring Advent calendars in late 2025, and in 2026 — thanks to unboxing videos and ASMR content. One video, in which a fan cuts open a NeeDoh toy, has garnered 10.4 million views on TikTok.

The demand was substantial: the maker sold through a year’s inventory in nine weeks, while Amazon listed many versions as unavailable. Shortages then gave fans another reason to post — sharing their finds and helping others track down stock (Modern Retail).

Why These Trending Amazon Products Went Viral and What Can Amazon Sellers Learn

Beauty and personal care: show it working. A before-and-after video or a trusted creator’s routine can get shoppers curious. McKinsey’s beauty research found that 49% of beauty shopping livestream viewers watched to see products in action and hear reviews and testimonials. Home and kitchen: satisfying transformations. They make great videos and give people plenty of ideas to try at home and give other creators reasons to try the product, share their own versions, and keep the trend moving. For example, videos with “clean with me” in the title received more than 250 million views globally in 2024 (YouTube’s own data). Electronics and tech accessories: aesthetics is new technology. Products don't always need new inventions to attract attention. They can speak to emotions, as retro cameras did with nostalgia. In a 2026 YouGov poll, 36% of Americans who previously used digital cameras said they missed them and wanted to use them again. Fitness and wellness: an easy addition to an existing routine. A weighted vest makes a familiar activity, such as walking, feel like a fresh workout. Circana data reported by Axios showed that weighted-vest sales grew more than 50% to $27 million in the year ending May 2025. Products should give viewers a reason to think, “I could do that.” Fashion and lifestyle: something to share. Styling videos, hauls, and sensory content invite people to join in and share their own finds. When products sell out, the hunt can become part of the fun. In Google/SmithGeiger research published by YouTube, 59% of surveyed US online users aged 14–24 said online content had influenced their personal style.

Which Trending Amazon Items Had the Strongest Demand?

NeeDoh showed the clearest signs of runaway demand: its maker sold through a full year’s inventory in just nine weeks in early 2026, according to its CEO (Business Insider).

AquaSonic’s pink toothbrush had the clearest Amazon-specific spike. After a creator’s TikTok went viral in February 2026, sales jumped from a few dozen units a day to thousands, clearing out Amazon stock (Modern Retail).

These are strong examples of demand outpacing supply, though comparable Amazon sales figures aren’t available to name an overall bestseller.

Netpeak US is a full-cycle digital marketing agency. We help brands turn product demand into steady Amazon sales. Talk to Netpeak US about your Amazon promotion strategy.