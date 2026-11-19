Can My Amazon Agency Still Access My Seller Central? What Pet Brand CMOs Must Check Before Reauthorization

Can My Amazon Agency Still Access My Seller Central? What Pet Brand CMOs Must Check Before Reauthorization

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Only if Amazon has approved your agency for the exact Seller Central roles it uses, and only after you reauthorize it. Since August 10, 2026, Amazon decides which roles an outside provider may hold, and access granted the old way expires if you skip the reset.

Think of it as a new leash law. Your agency can still walk the dog, but Amazon now sets the length of the leash, and you have to clip it on yourself.

What Changed in Seller Central Agency Access in 2026?

Amazon first moved agencies, consultants, and software providers into the Solution Provider Portal (SPP) in 2025, ending shared logins and secondary-user access for outsiders. On August 10, 2026, it retired the legacy Seller Central invite process as well.

The new model is role-based: each provider applies in SPP for specific Seller Central roles, tied to a service category such as Advertising Optimization or Account Management.

Amazon reviews each request and can ask the provider to justify it. Roles a provider has not been approved for appear greyed out in your account, and you cannot grant them (Amazon SP-API documentation, 2026). Some roles are reserved for a seller's direct employees and are never available to outside providers.

Reauthorization also replaces every prior grant, including secondary-user access. Any permission outside the approved set simply does not carry over. The old model gave agencies carte blanche; the new one hands them a job description, signed by Amazon.

Old Access vs New Access: What Is Different for Sellers?

Before August 10, 2026 After August 10, 2026 Who defines scope The seller, permission by permission Amazon approves roles per provider; the seller confirms or trims How access starts Seller invite or secondary-user login SPP authorization link, "Authorize Now" on the SPN listing, or a request in Manage Services Roles available Anything the seller ticked Only roles Amazon approved for that provider Employee-only roles Often granted to agencies anyway Not grantable to outside providers Existing access Persisted indefinitely Expires unless the seller reauthorizes

Why Does an Access Gap Cost Pet Brands More Than Most Categories?

US pet industry spending reached $158 billion in 2025, up 3.7%, and is going to reach $165 billion in 2026 (APPA). Online is a large share of that demand. Grand View Research sizes the global pet care e-commerce market at $94.9 billion in 2024, with North America holding a 40.0% revenue share (Grand View Research, 2025).

Pet food, litter, and supplements are replenishment purchases. That means that shoppers reorder them through Subscribe & Save and search for the same brand every few weeks. If your agency loses access to manage ads or view reports while a campaign is live, your ads can keep spending while the agency can’t track results or make changes.

For products people buy regularly, like coffee or pet food, even a week can give shoppers time to order from a competitor and stick with them for future purchases.

How Do You Reauthorize Your Agency Without Breaking Your Ads?

Step 1: Inventory Every Name with Access

In Seller Central, go to Settings → User Permissions and review every person and service listed there. You might be surprised and find out that a former virtual assistant or a reimbursement service you stopped using still has access.

Watchout: Remove stale access before you reauthorize anyone, so you do not reapprove a provider out of habit.

Step 2: Ask Your Agency for Its Approved Role List

Ask your agency for a list of the Seller Central roles Amazon approved for each service in the Solution Provider Portal (SPP). Then check which roles match the work your agency does for you, such as running ads, updating product listings, managing stock, pulling reports, or handling Amazon support cases.

Watchout: If your agency only has permission to manage product listings, it won’t be able to make changes to your ad campaigns.

Step 3: Authorize from Inside Seller Central

Go to User Permissions > Manage Services and confirm the pending request there. Amazon says the flow takes less than a minute per provider (Amazon SP-API documentation, 2026).

Watchout: If you get an unexpected email asking you to grant access, better skip the link. Open Seller Central yourself and check that the request came from an agency or service you recognize.

Step 4: Trim Roles before You Confirm

The authorization screen lets you adjust individual roles and restrict access by country or region. Grant the minimum each provider needs, and nothing it might need someday.

Watchout: Keep the permissions your team needs to view ad reports and track Subscribe & Save results. They use that data to see what drives repeat orders and decide what to improve.

Step 5: Name an Internal Owner for Employee-Only Work

Some tasks now require a seller employee. Assign one person on your team to own them, so requests do not stall while your agency waits on a role it can never hold.

Deadline check Amazon sends each seller its own reauthorization deadline. Trade press reported an October 26, 2026 Seller Central notice moving it to early 2027, but Amazon has published no single public date. Treat the date in your own notification as the only one that counts, and confirm it with your Amazon account team.

Want more Amazon deep dives? Read them here:

What Should You Ask Your Amazon Agency This Week?

Are you registered in the Solution Provider Portal, and under which service categories?

Which Seller Central roles has Amazon approved for you?

Which roles do you use today that are not on that approved list?

Will you send an authorization link, or are you listed on the Service Provider Network?

Who on our side needs to own the employee-only tasks?

If the answers come back vague, that tells you more than the answers would have.

Netpeak USA holds Amazon-approved Seller Central roles in the Advertising Optimization category, so pet brands can authorize ad management through the new flow. Want a second pair of eyes on your permission list before your deadline? Talk to the Netpeak USA team behind the French Kiss blog.

Bonne chance — and may your Subscribe & Save conversion rate be ever in your favor!