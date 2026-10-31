What Is the Average Amazon PPC Cost in 2026 by Category?

What Is the Average Amazon PPC Cost in 2026 by Category?

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In Ad Badger’s January–August 2026 sample, average Amazon PPC costs per click $1.05 for Health & Household ($2.01 in Pacvue’s sample), $1.18 for Beauty & Personal Care ($1.57 in Pacvue’s), $1.45 for Electronics, $0.91 for Pet Supplies ($1.88 in Pacvue’s), $0.38 for Books, $0.58 for Food & Grocery, and $0.72 for Clothing and Apparel.

What Do Amazon PPC Costs Actually Mean?

Amazon PPC means pay per click: you pay when someone clicks your ad. To understand what advertising could cost your business, start with two numbers: cost per click and advertising cost of sales.

What do they mean?

Cost per click (CPC) is the average price you pay for an ad click. If your CPC is $1, then 10 clicks cost $10.

Advertising cost of sales (ACoS) shows how much you spend on advertising compared with the revenue those ads generate. If you spend $25 on ads and those ads generate $100 in sales, your ACoS is 25%.

Cost per click: Ad Badger / Pacvue Advertising cost of sales: Ad Badger / Pacvue calculated equivalent Health & Household $1.05 / $2.01 27% / — Beauty & Personal Care $1.18 / $1.57 24% / ≈31.9%* Electronics $1.45 / — 29% / ≈10.4%* Pet Supplies $0.91 / $1.88 26% / ≈30.5%* Books $0.38 / — 19% / — Food & Grocery $0.58 / — 21% / — Clothing and Apparel $0.72 / — 42% / —

*Pacvue ACoS equivalents are calculated as 100 ÷ reported return on ad spend. These are calculated equivalents, not separately published average ACoS benchmarks.

Health & Household

Ad Badger reports $1.05 per click and 27% ACoS, while Pacvue reports $2.01 per click. That puts 100 clicks at roughly $105 or $201. At 27% ACoS, ads take $27 from every $100 in sales they generate — so check your margins before increasing spending.

Beauty & Personal Care

Ad Badger reports $1.18 per click and 24% ACoS; Pacvue reports $1.57 per click and approximately 31.9% calculated ACoS*. 100 clicks would cost about $118 or $157, with ads taking roughly $24-32 of $100 in ad-generated sales. Your product margin needs to cover that.

Electronics

Ad Badger reports $1.45 per click and 29% ACoS, putting 100 clicks at approximately $145. Pacvue’s return equals about 10.4% calculated ACoS*. Expensive clicks can still work if the resulting sales cover advertising and other costs.

Pet Supplies

Ad Badger reports $0.91 per click and 26% ACoS; Pacvue reports $1.88 per click and approximately 30.5% calculated ACoS*. 100 clicks would cost around $91 or $188. You need to set budgets by product: a dog bed and a bag of treats leave different amounts to spend on ads.

Books

Ad Badger reports $0.38 per click and 19% ACoS. 100 clicks would cost about $38, and ads take $19 per $100 in ad-generated sales. Clicks are inexpensive, but make sure they do not swallow your earnings per book.

Food & Grocery

Ad Badger reports $0.58 per click and 21% ACoS. 100 clicks would cost about $58, while ads take $21 per $100 in ad-generated sales. When product margins are small, you may not be able to afford even cheap clicks.

Clothing and Apparel

Ad Badger reports $0.72 per click and 42% ACoS. 100 clicks would cost about $72, but ads take $42 per $100 in ad-generated sales. That's why cheap clicks alone do not guarantee profitable advertising.

How Can Sellers Reduce Amazon PPC Costs in 2026?

These five actions help reduce wasted spending and generate more sales from your advertising budget. Each is supported by Amazon’s own guidance.

Target more specific keywords. Try “washable orthopedic dog bed” instead of only “dog bed”. Long-tail keywords generally have lower search volume but higher relevance (Amazon). Improve your product listing. Use 4+ high-quality images and at least three bullet points with info (Amazon). If you turn more paid visits into purchases, your advertising cost per order would be lower without reducing bids. Block irrelevant and consistently unprofitable searches. For example, a dog-bed seller could exclude “sewing patterns.” Use negative targeting to avoid spending on searches that do not meet campaign goals (Amazon). Adjust bids based on placement results. Check whether prominent placements generate enough sales to justify their cost. Amazon allows placement bid adjustments, while its dynamic bids — down-only strategy reduces bids for clicks considered less likely to produce a sale. Move spending toward profitable products and keywords. Increase bids on strong-performing targets and reduce bids or pause products that underperform (Amazon).

Not sure what your Amazon advertising budget should be? Netpeak USA can help you review campaign spending, identify wasted clicks, and set PPC targets around your products and margins.