The FTC Says Amazon Overcharged Advertisers $20 Billion. What Does My Pet Brand Actually Get Out of It?

The FTC Says Amazon Overcharged Advertisers $20 Billion. What Does My Pet Brand Actually Get Out of It?

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Your pet brand gets three concrete things from the FTC lawsuit filed against Amazon on August 31, 2026: a potential future claim for restitution if you preserve your ad billing records now, likely improvements in auction transparency as the case pressures Amazon to disclose more, and a ready-made mandate to audit ad spend that most brands recover money from within a quarter.

The lawsuit alleges Amazon secretly inflated Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display prices through a hidden "soft reserve" surcharge since 2019, extracting more than $20 billion from about 1.2 million advertisers (FTC, 2026).

In French we say: à quelque chose malheur est bon. Every misfortune carries something useful, and this one arrives with a paper trail. If your dog food brand has been feeding the Sponsored Products auction since 2019, the useful part is yours to collect. Here is how.

What the FTC Lawsuit Against Amazon Advertising Alleges

The FTC and 22 state attorneys general filed suit in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington on August 31, 2026, alleging Amazon misrepresented its ad auctions as second-price auctions while adding an undisclosed surcharge internally called a "soft reserve price" (FTC, 2026).

According to the complaint, the share of Sponsored Products advertisers who paid their own full bid rather than a second-price outcome rose from 30-40% in 2021 to roughly 80% in 2024, and click costs rose about 50% on major shopping days such as Prime Day and Black Friday (FTC, 2026).

Amazon denies wrongdoing, states that no advertiser ever pays more than their bid, and reports that average winning bids fell 50% from 2019 to 2025 (Amazon, 2026). Nothing in the complaint has been proven, and litigation of this scale typically runs for years.

Benefits for Your Pet Care Brand

For pet care brands, the practical value depends on what the court ultimately decides, which charges are covered, and whether your advertising records can prove how much you lost. Here’s what your brand could realistically gain.

Benefit 1: A Potential Restitution Claim, If Your Records Survive

The plaintiffs are seeking restitution and damages directed at advertisers, not consumers. That makes your pet brand a member of the intended beneficiary class if the case settles or the FTC wins. There is no claims process today, and there may never be one. But if one appears, it will favor advertisers who can document spend, bids, and paid-versus-bid gaps going back to 2019.

Amazon Ads consoles do not keep granular data forever. Sponsored Products search term reports and billing histories age out, and most brands only export what last quarter’s deck needed. Treat your 2019-2026 ad archive like your dog treats the last tennis ball at the park: yours, non-negotiable, buried somewhere safe.

Benefit 2: Cheaper Clicks Are Now a Negotiating Position

Regulatory pressure changes platform behavior before verdicts do. Amazon settled the FTC’s Prime enrollment case in September 2025 for a $1 billion civil penalty plus $1.5 billion in customer refunds (FTC, 2025). A comparable outcome would likely include clearer auction disclosures or bid-transparency tooling, shifting pricing power slightly back toward advertisers.

You do not need to wait for that. The complaint gives every advertiser a defensible reason to question effective CPC with Amazon account reps, to demand placement-level reporting, and to justify diversification tests on Chewy Ads or Walmart Connect to your CFO. The leash just got a little longer. Use the slack.

Benefit 3: The Audit You Kept Postponing Just Became Urgent

The fastest money is not in court. It is in your own campaigns. Pet is one of the most efficient categories on Amazon by conversion, yet costs keep climbing: Pet Supplies Sponsored Products CPC reached $1.88 in Q2 2026, up 12.6% year over year, while pet care marketing ROAS fell 17.4% to 3.28x over the same period (Pacvue, 2026).

Brands that audit paid-versus-bid ratios and placement mix typically find 10-20% of spend doing nothing for them. Benchmark yourself against the category before deciding whether your problem is Amazon’s auction or your own bid strategy.

Metric Pet category benchmark (2026) What to do if you miss it Sponsored Products CPC ~$1.88, up 12.6% YoY (Pacvue, 2026) Above $2.10: cut broad match, move budget to exact-match winners and Subscribe & Save SKUs ACoS, Pet Supplies 37% (Ryze AI, 2026) Above your break-even ACoS: rebid from margin, not from rank envy ROAS, Pet 2.7-3.3x, trending down (Pacvue, 2026) Below 2.5x for two quarters: test Chewy Ads and Walmart Connect budgets Conversion rate, Pet Supplies 16-25%, among the highest on Amazon (Pacvue, 2026) Below 12%: fix the PDP before touching bids; traffic is not your problem

Watchout: Everything in the complaint is an allegation, not a finding. Do not tell investors, retail partners, or your board that Amazon overcharged you. Say your brand is preserving records and auditing spend in light of pending litigation. Also resist the urge to slash Amazon budgets in protest: Amazon still captures nearly half of all online pet product dollars, and your competitors will happily absorb your impressions.

What to Do This Week: 6 Steps for Pet Brand CMOs

Export and archive all Amazon Ads billing statements, campaign reports, and search term reports back to 2019, or as far as your account allows. Store them outside Seller Central. Pull paid-versus-bid data through Amazon Marketing Stream or your ad tool and flag keywords where you consistently pay at or near your maximum bid. Benchmark your CPC, ACoS, and ROAS against the pet category figures in the table above and set a break-even ACoS per SKU from real margins. Cap bids ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday windows and monitor effective CPC daily during the event instead of raising budgets on autopilot. Shift budget toward Subscribe & Save ASINs, where pets’ high repeat rate lets lifetime value absorb a higher first-purchase ACoS. Set a calendar reminder to check case status quarterly; if a claims process or class action opens, your archived records become the ticket.

Bonne chance — and may your Subscribe & Save conversion rate be ever in your favor!

FAQ

Will my pet brand get a refund from the FTC lawsuit against Amazon?

Not now, and possibly never. The lawsuit was filed on August 31, 2026, and no refund or claims process exists. The plaintiffs seek restitution directed at advertisers, so preserving billing records from 2019 onward positions your brand to file a claim if a settlement or judgment creates one.

Should I stop advertising on Amazon because of the lawsuit?

No. Amazon captures nearly half of US online pet product spending, and pet conversion rates on the platform are among the highest of any category. The practical response is to audit spend, bid from break-even ACoS, and run controlled diversification tests rather than exit.

How do I know if my brand was affected by the alleged overcharging?

The complaint covers Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display from 2019 onward, which includes nearly every active Amazon advertiser. Review how often you paid at or close to your maximum bid; the FTC alleges advertisers paid their full bid roughly 80% of the time by 2024.

What is a soft reserve price in Amazon advertising?

According to the FTC complaint, it is an undisclosed minimum price Amazon inserted into ad auctions that functioned like an extra bidder, raising the winner’s cost above a true second-price outcome. Amazon says reserve prices are standard industry practice and that advertisers never pay more than their stated bid.

How much does Amazon advertising cost for pet brands in 2026?

Pet Supplies Sponsored Products CPC averaged about $1.88 in Q2 2026, up 12.6% year over year, with pet ROAS between 2.7x and 3.3x depending on the tracker (Pacvue, 2026). ACoS for pet supplies typically lands at 37% (Ryze AI, 2026).