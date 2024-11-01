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Articles about Email & Retention Marketing
Marketing Tips for 2026: Service Experts Address 13 Tricky Questions
Email & Retention Marketing
25 days ago
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Valeriia Karbusheva
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How Clothing Brands Can Use Retro Marketing for Positive Reminiscences
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4 months ago
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Alyona Grytsuk
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What Are the Best Pet Food Marketing Campaigns This Year (2026)?
Email & Retention Marketing
4 months ago
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Valeriia Karbusheva
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How to Market a Security Company in 2026?
Email & Retention Marketing
4 months ago
15
Valeriia Karbusheva
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The Psychology Behind Email Marketing: Writing Emails That Drive Sales
Email & Retention Marketing
11 months ago
9
Alina Mostinets
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Reputation Audit: Understanding What People Say About Your Business Online
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago
10
Anna Bardovska
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How to collect contacts for email newsletters and cold calls using Google Earth
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago
4
Anton Liakhovskii
2212
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How to Achieve a ROMI of 5477.3% in the First Month: PUMA Email Marketing Case Study
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago
6
Alina Pshenichnicova
4763
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How to Generate 23% More Email Revenue in the Low Summer SALE Season Than in the High Season: PUMA Case Study
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago
5
Valeriya Lisnyak
5616
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What Will Email Marketing and Customer Engagement Look Like in 2026? Chatbots and New Channels
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago
3
Alina Pshenichnicova
2997
4
How to Develop a Traveler Retention Strategy: A Case Study of Collaboration with Karta.com
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago
8
Olha Bielik
5142
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Email Marketing for the Service Industry: Building an Effective Strategy
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago
12
Valeriya Lisnyak
3194
8
All About Transactional Emails and How to Use Them
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago
16
Nataliia Barashkova
6866
6
What Are .sig Files, and How Do You Use Them?
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago
5
Natalia Koshel
20395
3
How to Reduce Newsletter Unsubscribes: Strategies to Retain Customers and Build Loyalty
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago
16
Olha Bielik
4689
2
Specifics of Creating a Welcome Email Series for a Service Brand: The marfacabinets.com Case Study
Email & Retention Marketing
2 years ago
8
Valeriya Lisnyak
4993
4
How to Relaunch Your Email Channel and Get 19% Conversion Rate from Bulk Emails and 125% from Triggered Emails: The PDL-Profit Case Study
Email & Retention Marketing
2 years ago
5
Valeriya Lisnyak
7556
0
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