Articles about Email & Retention Marketing

Marketing Tips for 2026: Service Experts Address 13 Tricky Questions
Email & Retention Marketing
25 days ago 11
Valeriia Karbusheva
156 0
How Clothing Brands Can Use Retro Marketing for Positive Reminiscences
Email & Retention Marketing
4 months ago 10
Alyona Grytsuk
1656 0
What Are the Best Pet Food Marketing Campaigns This Year (2026)?
Email & Retention Marketing
4 months ago 4
Valeriia Karbusheva
2147 0
How to Market a Security Company in 2026?
Email & Retention Marketing
4 months ago 15
Valeriia Karbusheva
2419 0
The Psychology Behind Email Marketing: Writing Emails That Drive Sales
Email & Retention Marketing
11 months ago 9
Alina Mostinets
3231 6
Reputation Audit: Understanding What People Say About Your Business Online
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago 10
Anna Bardovska
2299 2
How to collect contacts for email newsletters and cold calls using Google Earth
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago 4
Anton Liakhovskii
2212 4
How to Achieve a ROMI of 5477.3% in the First Month: PUMA Email Marketing Case Study
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago 6
Alina Pshenichnicova
4763 6
How to Generate 23% More Email Revenue in the Low Summer SALE Season Than in the High Season: PUMA Case Study
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago 5
Valeriya Lisnyak
5616 6
What Will Email Marketing and Customer Engagement Look Like in 2026? Chatbots and New Channels
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago 3
Alina Pshenichnicova
2997 4
How to Develop a Traveler Retention Strategy: A Case Study of Collaboration with Karta.com
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago 8
Olha Bielik
5142 3
Email Marketing for the Service Industry: Building an Effective Strategy
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago 12
Valeriya Lisnyak
3194 8
All About Transactional Emails and How to Use Them
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago 16
Nataliia Barashkova
6866 6
What Are .sig Files, and How Do You Use Them?
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago 5
Natalia Koshel
20395 3
How to Reduce Newsletter Unsubscribes: Strategies to Retain Customers and Build Loyalty
Email & Retention Marketing
a year ago 16
Olha Bielik
4689 2
Specifics of Creating a Welcome Email Series for a Service Brand: The marfacabinets.com Case Study
Email & Retention Marketing
2 years ago 8
Valeriya Lisnyak
4993 4
How to Relaunch Your Email Channel and Get 19% Conversion Rate from Bulk Emails and 125% from Triggered Emails: The PDL-Profit Case Study
Email & Retention Marketing
2 years ago 5
Valeriya Lisnyak
7556 0
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