Mobile
24 September 2026

Business Apps in the US: iOS vs. Android, August 2026

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Maxim Melnik Maxim Melnik

We’ve fetched data from the US App Store and Google Play to see what professionals, shoppers, and businesses are actually installing, and why the market leaders are winning right now. Check out the report data below to find results by category and 8 takeaways that will help you sharpen your app marketing strategy by October. 

The data is approximate and was collected in collaboration with the app store marketing agency RadASO team using Asolytics, an app growth assistance tool. 

Category Totals: Google Play vs. App Store

The categories come directly from Google Play and the App Store. The 30-app limit is a tracked sample, not the total number of apps in a category. Important note: the same app can sit in different categories per platform. 

Category

Google Play Installs

Google Play Revenue

App Store Installs

App Store Revenue

Combined Installs

Combined Revenue

Business

5.22M

$2.70M

11.20M

$33.14M

16.42M

$35.84M

Finance

7.02M

$0.14M

18.39M

$1.10M

25.41M

$1.24M

Productivity

5.57M

$6.21M

17.13M

$20.12M

22.70M

$26.33M

Shopping

13.24M

$5.67M

35.05M

$3.52M

48.29M

$9.19M

Two things jump out: iOS users install more of these apps than Android users across every business-relevant category, and they spend far more — Business and Productivity revenue on iOS is roughly 10x Android.

Who Leads on Each Platform (+ Combined Results) 

Category

Google Play #1 per Installs

iOS #1 per Installs

Combined Leader

Business

Indeed Job Search — 580K

Indeed Job Search — 1.2M

Indeed (~1.78M)

Finance

Cash App — 960K

Capital One Mobile — 2.2M

Capital One (~2.65M)

Productivity

ChatGPT — 630K

ChatGPT — 2.4M

ChatGPT (~3.03M)

Shopping

Temu — 3.6M

Vinted — 5.1M

Vinted (~7.3M)

  • ChatGPT leads Productivity on both stores, with around 630K estimated Google Play installs and 2.4M on the App Store. Its combined total of roughly 3.03M makes it the strongest cross-platform leader in the dataset.

  • Shopping shows the biggest install volumes. Temu leads Google Play with 3.6M installs, while Vinted takes the App Store with 5.1M. Combined, Vinted reaches approximately 7.3M installs, narrowly ahead of Temu at 6.6M.

Business: Top 5 by Platform

Rank

Google Play

Installs

App Store

Installs

1

Indeed Job Search

580K

Indeed Job Search

1.2M

2

Microsoft Teams

490K

Microsoft Teams

1.1M

3

Microsoft Authenticator

460K

LinkedIn

870K

4

Zoom Workplace

390K

Zoom Workplace

790K

5

DoorDash – Dasher

380K

DoorDash – Dasher

580K

Main insight: Indeed is an undoubted winner in the category, but the results gap with Microsoft Teams is much smaller on the App Store compared to Google Play positions. 

Finance: Top 5 by Platform

Rank

Google Play

Installs

App Store

Installs

1

Cash App

960K

Capital One Mobile

2.2M

2

Capital One Mobile

450K

Cash App

1.6M

3

Freecash: Earn Money

420K

PayPal

1.6M

4

PayPal

380K

Venmo

1.3M

5

Venmo

360K

Kalshi (event trading)

1.0M

Main insight: Capital One, not Cash App, is the true cross-platform finance leader once iOS is counted.

Productivity / AI: Top 5 by Platform

Rank

Google Play

Installs

App Store

Installs

1

ChatGPT

630K

ChatGPT

2.4M

2

Meta AI

400K

Claude

1.5M

3

Claude

300K

Google Gemini

1.5M

4

Microsoft Word

280K

Gmail

1.1M

5

Grok AI

260K

Microsoft Authenticator

860K

Main insight: Combined across both stores, Claude overtakes Gemini and Meta AI for the #2 productivity/AI spot behind ChatGPT. 

Shopping: Top 5 by Platform

Rank

Google Play

Installs

App Store

Installs

1

Temu

3.6M

Vinted

5.1M

2

Vinted

2.2M

Depop

3.7M

3

Shein

600K

Temu

3.0M

4

Walmart

540K

Whatnot

2.4M

5

AliExpress

440K

Walmart

2.1M

Main insight: Resale apps (Vinted, Depop, Whatnot) dominate iOS shopping installs far more than they do on Android. This insight is worth knowing if your paid user acquisition budget is split evenly across platforms by default.

What the Leaders Did in July-August 

Company

Move

When

OpenAI

Unified model architecture, $100/mo Business Seat tier, "ChatGPT Work" agent 

Jul 9-Aug 6

Anthropic

Launched "Reflect". This is a usage-analytics dashboard built into Claude 

Jul 9

xAI

Shipped Grok 4.5 plus Outlook, Excel, and Google Workspace add-ins 

Jul 16-28

Microsoft

Added AI meeting facilitator and expanded AI notes in Teams 

Jul 7

Block (Cash App)

Launched a viral $25 tap-to-pay "wand" that appeals to Gen Z consumers; then made a back-to-school push 

Jun 4 / Aug 6

Vinted

Publicly pushed its US expansion; reported at a $9B valuation 

Jun-Jul

Temu

Kept installs up via $962 million creator/affiliate ad spend 

Ongoing into Aug

Indeed

Rolled out AI-driven Smart Sourcing and Smart Screening to cut time-to-hire and reportedly help 31 users find a job every minute

Reported May 2026

Want to dive deeper into app marketing? We’ve got more articles for that: 

Lessons Learned: Top 8 Tactics to Adopt

  1. Release updates at regular intervals, rather than all at once. OpenAI pushed updates to ChatGPT almost weekly through July and August with new models, new tiers, new integrations. Constant, incremental releases reliably keep you in "what's new" feeds.

  2. Turn your own usage data into a retention feature. Anthropic's "Reflect" doesn't add new capability but rather shows users how dependent they already are on Claude. If your product has usage data sitting unused, packaging it back to the user is often cheaper than building net-new functionality, and it works just as hard on retention. 

  3. Go where the workflow already lives. Grok didn't compete with others and didn’t ask users to switch tools. They shipped straight into Outlook, Excel, and Google Workspace. This is the fastest path into a busy professional's routine. Not creating a new app icon but a plug-in to the one they already open ten times a day.

  4. A $25 stunt can out-earn a media buy. Sometimes an unusual little idea can do more for a brand than a very serious ad campaign. Cash App’s tap-to-pay wand was cheap to make but kept people talking all summer.

  5. Let the press do the install-driving for you. Vinted didn't just expand into the US; its CEO gave interviews to CNBC and Bloomberg framing it as a "fundamental shift" in consumer behavior as an expert on sustainable shopping. Free media coverage did the rest. 

  6. Always-on spend wins the chart, but cutting corners on it becomes the story. Temu kept its install lead through sustained, aggressive ad spend, but Fortune's reporting on its reliance on inauthentic "creator" accounts shows the true risk. Growth built on shortcuts eventually becomes the scandalous headline, not the growth success story. 

  7. Link the AI features to metrics that managers are already tracking. Indeed did not promote “AI-powered hiring” in an abstract sense, but instead cited specific figures: a 20% reduction in recruitment time and 31 hires per minute. AI in the B2B segment sells best when it is presented in the context of metrics that the buyer is already tracking.

  8. A win on one platform isn't a win overall. Cash App leads installs on Android but loses the combined lead to Capital One once iOS is counted; Temu tops Android shopping, but Vinted wins overall. It’s necessary to assess the whole picture to know your real market position

Don’t Wait — Get Results

Maxim Melnik
Maxim Melnik

Job Position: Head of ASO Department at RadASO

Core Expertise: Improving visibility and performance within Apple’s App Store ecosystem. ASO Busters founder, Netpeak partner

Work Experience: 12+ years in digital marketing, including 7+ years in ASO, with hands-on experience in app growth strategy, organic visibility optimization, and improving app discoverability.

Certifications: Google Play Certificate, Apple Search Ads, and Google Analytics

Contact: [email protected]

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