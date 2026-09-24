Business Apps in the US: iOS vs. Android, August 2026

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We’ve fetched data from the US App Store and Google Play to see what professionals, shoppers, and businesses are actually installing, and why the market leaders are winning right now. Check out the report data below to find results by category and 8 takeaways that will help you sharpen your app marketing strategy by October.

The data is approximate and was collected in collaboration with the app store marketing agency RadASO team using Asolytics, an app growth assistance tool.

Category Totals: Google Play vs. App Store

The categories come directly from Google Play and the App Store. The 30-app limit is a tracked sample, not the total number of apps in a category. Important note: the same app can sit in different categories per platform.

Category Google Play Installs Google Play Revenue App Store Installs App Store Revenue Combined Installs Combined Revenue Business 5.22M $2.70M 11.20M $33.14M 16.42M $35.84M Finance 7.02M $0.14M 18.39M $1.10M 25.41M $1.24M Productivity 5.57M $6.21M 17.13M $20.12M 22.70M $26.33M Shopping 13.24M $5.67M 35.05M $3.52M 48.29M $9.19M

Two things jump out: iOS users install more of these apps than Android users across every business-relevant category, and they spend far more — Business and Productivity revenue on iOS is roughly 10x Android.

Who Leads on Each Platform (+ Combined Results)

Category Google Play #1 per Installs iOS #1 per Installs Combined Leader Business Indeed Job Search — 580K Indeed Job Search — 1.2M Indeed (~1.78M) Finance Cash App — 960K Capital One Mobile — 2.2M Capital One (~2.65M) Productivity ChatGPT — 630K ChatGPT — 2.4M ChatGPT (~3.03M) Shopping Temu — 3.6M Vinted — 5.1M Vinted (~7.3M)

ChatGPT leads Productivity on both stores , with around 630K estimated Google Play installs and 2.4M on the App Store. Its combined total of roughly 3.03M makes it the strongest cross-platform leader in the dataset.

Shopping shows the biggest install volumes. Temu leads Google Play with 3.6M installs, while Vinted takes the App Store with 5.1M. Combined, Vinted reaches approximately 7.3M installs, narrowly ahead of Temu at 6.6M.

Business: Top 5 by Platform

Rank Google Play Installs App Store Installs 1 Indeed Job Search 580K Indeed Job Search 1.2M 2 Microsoft Teams 490K Microsoft Teams 1.1M 3 Microsoft Authenticator 460K LinkedIn 870K 4 Zoom Workplace 390K Zoom Workplace 790K 5 DoorDash – Dasher 380K DoorDash – Dasher 580K

Main insight: Indeed is an undoubted winner in the category, but the results gap with Microsoft Teams is much smaller on the App Store compared to Google Play positions.

Finance: Top 5 by Platform

Rank Google Play Installs App Store Installs 1 Cash App 960K Capital One Mobile 2.2M 2 Capital One Mobile 450K Cash App 1.6M 3 Freecash: Earn Money 420K PayPal 1.6M 4 PayPal 380K Venmo 1.3M 5 Venmo 360K Kalshi (event trading) 1.0M

Main insight: Capital One, not Cash App, is the true cross-platform finance leader once iOS is counted.

Productivity / AI: Top 5 by Platform

Rank Google Play Installs App Store Installs 1 ChatGPT 630K ChatGPT 2.4M 2 Meta AI 400K Claude 1.5M 3 Claude 300K Google Gemini 1.5M 4 Microsoft Word 280K Gmail 1.1M 5 Grok AI 260K Microsoft Authenticator 860K

Main insight: Combined across both stores, Claude overtakes Gemini and Meta AI for the #2 productivity/AI spot behind ChatGPT.

Shopping: Top 5 by Platform

Rank Google Play Installs App Store Installs 1 Temu 3.6M Vinted 5.1M 2 Vinted 2.2M Depop 3.7M 3 Shein 600K Temu 3.0M 4 Walmart 540K Whatnot 2.4M 5 AliExpress 440K Walmart 2.1M

Main insight: Resale apps (Vinted, Depop, Whatnot) dominate iOS shopping installs far more than they do on Android. This insight is worth knowing if your paid user acquisition budget is split evenly across platforms by default.

What the Leaders Did in July-August

Lessons Learned: Top 8 Tactics to Adopt