2026 Marketing Budget Benchmarks for Movers in the US

2026 Marketing Budget Benchmarks for Movers in the US

In 2026, most moving companies should consider putting 5% to 12% of their yearly revenue into marketing. The exact moving company marketing budget depends on its size, market position, and growth plans.

Company Size Annual Revenue Budget as % of Revenue Recommended Marketing Budget (Annual) Recommended Marketing Budget (Monthly) Small $250,000–$500,000 8%–12% $20,000–$60,000 per year $1,700–$5,000 per month Growing $500,000–$2 million 7%–10% $35,000–$200,000 per year $2,900–$16,700 per month Established $2–$5 million 6%–9% $120,000–$450,000 per year $10,000–$37,500 per month Multi-location $5–$15 million+ 5%–8% $250,000–$1.2 million+ per year $20,800–$100,000+ per month

How We Built These Benchmarks

Since there are no official US marketing budget benchmarks for moving companies, we put some together using public information.

Data sources: Our marketing budget benchmarks are based on the 2026 CMO Survey from Deloitte and the Fuqua School of Business. Revenue ranges use BizBuySell's financial benchmarks for US moving and shipping businesses sold from 2021 to 2025.

Aggregation method: We started by finding the usual marketing budget range, which is about 5% to 12% of revenue. Next, sorted moving companies into practical revenue groups and calculated their yearly and monthly marketing budgets.

Smaller and fast-growing moving companies usually need to spend a higher percentage on digital marketing. They are still working to build local visibility, get more reviews, improve their search rankings, and secure a steady stream of bookings. Established moving companies with several locations can often spend a smaller share. They already have strong brand recognition, repeat customers, referrals, and the advantages that come with operating at a larger scale.

We surveyed moving company leaders to learn how they generate a steady flow of leads. Read our research and borrow the strategies that could work for your business.

Marketing Budget Tips for Each Moving Company Size

Every moving company has different marketing needs. Use these benchmarks to see how much businesses at your stage typically invest, where they spend it, and which channels deserve the biggest share of your budget.

Small Movers

If you're just getting started, your biggest challenge is getting your name in front of local customers. At this stage, marketing is all about generating a steady flow of calls and quote requests.

Typical revenue: Up to $500,000 Marketing budget: 8–12% of annual revenue Recommended annual budget: $20,000–$60,000

Main channels:

Google Business Profile

Local SEO

Google Ads and Local Services Ads

Review generation

Referral partnerships

Why: At this stage, you need more booked moves. It’s all that matters yet. Focus on moving advertising channels that generate calls quickly while building long-term visibility through local SEO.

How many people search for movers each month in the US? Read our article to find out.

Growing Moving Companies

Relying on paid ads and referrals alone is risky. You need a marketing strategy that includes more long-term channels to enter new neighborhoods.

Typical revenue: $500,000–$2 million Marketing budget: 7–10% of annual revenue Recommended annual budget: $35,000–$200,000

Main channels:

Moving company SEO and content marketing

Google Ads and Local Services Ads

Social media

Email marketing

Conversion rate optimization (CRO)

Why: When you start to have more lead volume, diversify beyond paid ads. Invest in channels that reduce customer acquisition costs over time and improve conversion rates.

Planning to grow in specific markets? Explore our moving SEO guides for Boston and Illinois.

Established Moving Businesses

Established movers should focus on getting better returns from every marketing dollar. Optimize conversions, strengthen your brand, and improve customer retention.

Typical revenue: $2–$5 million Marketing budget: 6–9% of annual revenue Recommended annual budget: $120,000–$450,000

Main channels:

Brand awareness campaigns

Advanced SEO

PPC optimization

Reputation management

Marketing automation and CRM

Website optimization

Why: Small improvements can have a big financial impact. It often delivers a higher ROI than simply increasing your ad spend.

Multi-location Moving Companies

When you manage marketing for several locations, it’s important to keep things consistent and scalable. Focus on growing each market efficiently, keep your brand unified, and use data to spend your budget where it works best.

Typical revenue: $5 million+ Marketing budget: 5–8% of annual revenue Recommended annual budget: $250,000+

Main channels:

Multi-location SEO

National and regional paid media

AI search optimization

CRM and lifecycle marketing

Attribution and analytics

Brand campaigns across multiple markets

Why: When you become larger, you start to benefit from economies of scale.

Company Size Budget Tip Priority Channels Small Movers Spend enough to become visible locally before trying to be everywhere. Consistency beats a one-time ad blitz. Google Business Profile, Local SEO, Google Ads, reviews, referral partnerships Growing Moving Companies Don't let one channel do all the heavy lifting. Spread your budget across several proven moving lead sources. SEO, PPC, Local Services Ads, content marketing, email, social media Established Moving Businesses Shift part of your budget from acquiring more traffic to converting more of it. CRO, SEO, PPC optimization, reputation management, CRM Multi-location Moving Companies Invest more in the markets that generate the best returns. Multi-location SEO, paid media, CRM, AI search optimization, analytics

Your moving company's success starts with choosing the right audience. Read our article to discover why college students are a gold mine for movers and how to turn them into loyal customers.

FAQ

What are the biggest marketing budget mistakes moving companies make?

The most common mistake is ignoring the stage of the moving business at the moment. Also, relying on a single lead source, spending too much on paid ads without tracking conversions, ignoring local SEO and reviews, and failing to measure ROI.

Should a moving company outsource marketing?

It depends on your goals. If you don't have an in-house marketing team, outsourcing can improve your results. An experienced agency can manage SEO, PPC, content, and analytics while your team focuses on running the business.

How do I know if my marketing budget is working?

You need to track the metrics that impact revenue. For example, cost per lead (CPL), cost per booked move, CPC, customer acquisition cost (CAC), and return on ad spend (ROAS). If your marketing consistently generates profitable jobs, your budget is working.

Ready to Make Your Marketing Budget Work Harder?

Whether you're investing $20,000 or $1 million a year, the goal is to spend smarter. If you're not sure which channels deserve a bigger slice of your budget, Netpeak International can help.