How Many People Search for Movers Each Month in the US? (2026 Data)

How Many People Search for Movers Each Month in the US? (2026 Data)

Search demand for movers and moving companies has stayed strong across the US through 2026, on pace for nearly 4.8 million searches for the core "movers" keyword cluster over the trailing 12-month period. It is based on the insights gathered from Ahrefs’ 12-months keyword report for top 11 high-intent keywords related to moving. Demand has followed a clear seasonal pattern this year: it is the highest during the summer relocation months and dips over the winter. Here is a data-backed breakdown of 2026 volume, seasonality, top keywords, and device trends for the US moving industry prepared by the Netpeak US team.

Movers Search Demand at a Glance (2026)

Metric 2026 Estimate Monthly searches for movers in the US ~401,500 average (range: 316,000–465,000) Annual searches ~4.82 million (Aug 2025–Jul 2026 tracked period) Peak moving season August–October (summer/early fall) Most searched keyword "moving company" (149,000 monthly searches); "movers" tops relative Google Trends interest Highest-demand states Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona (inbound demand); California, Texas, Florida, New York (largest search markets by population)

How We Estimated Search Demand for Movers

Estimates use keyword-level search volume and clustering data from Ahrefs (covering a core list of 11 US "movers" and "moving company" keywords). The Ahrefs volume history spans August 2025 through July 2026 (the most recent 12 months of data available at time of writing). Keyword-level metrics (volume, difficulty, CPC) reflect the latest Ahrefs update, dated July 2026.

Monthly totals were calculated by summing search volume across the full tracked keyword list:

moving company movers near me movers moving companies near me local movers best moving companies long distance movers moving company quotes international movers movers cost moving services price

Search Demand by Month

Month Total Search Volume January 2026 349,504 February 2026 362,730 March 2026 393,389 April 2026 386,309 May 2026 419,807 June 2026 443,273 July 2026 443,513

Search interest in moving services follows a well-established annual pattern related to housing market seasonality. Volume climbs steadily after January, peaks during June and July, and gradually declines toward the end of summer. What does it mean for movers? This seasonal surge reveals that there’s a window of opportunity to capture high-intent leads when families, renters, and businesses are most likely to relocate

Turn Seasonal Demand Into Booked Moves

Knowing when people search is only half the equation. The real opportunity is making sure your business appears when high-intent customers are ready to hire rather than rely on clients’ word-of-mouth only.

Netpeak US is a global marketing partner that helps moving companies grow through data-driven SEO, local search optimization, and content strategies. Our goal is to help you attract more qualified leads and maximize your marketing ROI as fast as possible without sacrificing quality.

Ready to capture more moving searches? Contact Netpeak US to build a search strategy tailored to your market and growth goals.

FAQ

Are moving-related searches growing or shrinking?

Overall, the category is trending upward based on insights from Ahrefs' trailing 12-month keyword growth metric (it compares each keyword's current search volume to its volume a year earlier). Most tracked keywords show positive 12-month growth, with terms like "local movers" (+7.6%) and "best moving companies" (+8.0%) growing faster than the category as a whole, while the broadest term, "movers," has grown more modestly (+1.4%).

Is SEO worth it for moving companies?

Yes, for most moving companies SEO is a strong investment and a useful piece of a bigger digital marketing strategy. The category combines high monthly search volume with clear local and commercial intent. If to analyze this data set alone, "movers near me" and "moving companies near me" together represent roughly 119,000 monthly searches. That local intent matters in practice: according to Think with Google, 76% of consumers who search for "near me" visit a business within a day on mobile alone.

What factors influence moving search demand?

Search demand for movers rises and falls with the broader housing and relocation cycle. United Van Lines' National Movers Study shows that job changes, family reasons, and retirement are the top-cited reasons Americans relocate, and that migration continues to skew toward lower-cost, lower-tax states in the South and parts of the Mountain West. Keep in mind: local factors like job relocations, mass college enrollment, and harsh winter weather also affect the timing and volume of searches.