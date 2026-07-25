Which State Has the Fastest-Growing Search Demand for Movers in 2026?

Which State Has the Fastest-Growing Search Demand for Movers in 2026?

Wyoming, Minnesota, and Kansas are leading the nation in moving-related search growth in 2026.

Rising search demand means more people are planning relocations, creating new opportunities for moving companies to capture local customers with digital marketing.

State "Movers" Keyword Growth "Moving Company" Keyword Growth 1 Wyoming +245% +317% 2 Minnesota +91% -7% 3 Kansas +45% +18% 4 New Hampshire +44% +27% 5 Maryland +43% +17% 6 Missouri +33% -21% 7 Colorado +33% -3% 8 Wisconsin +23% -20% 9 Washington +21% -15% 10 Florida +21% +9%

How We Measured Moving Search Demand Growth

Data source: Google Trends.

Keywords analyzed: “movers” and “moving company” (analyzed separately).

Time periods compared:

Period A: January 1 – June 30, 2025

Period B: January 1 – June 30, 2026

Calculation: For each state, growth was calculated as: % Growth = (2026 score − 2025 score) / 2025 score × 100

Limitation to disclose: Google Trends reports relative search interest (0–100 scale), not absolute search volume. Additionally, take into mind the normalization effect: Wyoming's massive spike compresses everyone else's relative score.

Curious about what's driving the moving industry? Dive into our research and discover strategies you can adapt for your own company.

“Movers” Keyword Growth

Rank State 2025 Score 2026 Score % Growth 1 Wyoming 29 100 +244.8% 2 Minnesota 34 65 +91.2% 3 Kansas 31 45 +45.2% 4 New Hampshire 34 49 +44.1% 5 Maryland 42 60 +42.9% 6 Missouri 27 36 +33.3% 7 Colorado 43 57 +32.6% 8 Wisconsin 26 32 +23.1% 9 Washington 33 40 +21.2% 10 Florida 39 47 +20.5%

“Moving Company” Keyword Growth

Rank State 2025 Score 2026 Score % Growth 1 Wyoming 24 100 +316.7% 2 New Hampshire 26 33 +26.9% 3 Kansas 28 33 +17.9% 4 Maryland 30 35 +16.7% 5 Illinois 22 25 +13.6% 6 Florida 33 36 +9.1% 7 Virginia 31 31 0% 8 North Carolina 27 27 0% 9 New York 34 32 -5.9% 10 Minnesota 28 26 -7.1%

Where Is Moving Search Demand Growing Fastest?

Wyoming is the only state with steady growth for both keywords . Other states show differences between the two.

Kansas, New Hampshire, Maryland, and Florida grow on both keywords, just at different magnitudes — a reasonably solid secondary tier.

Minnesota is not in the top group for the “moving company” keyword, dropping by 7.1%, even though it ranks second for "movers" with a 91% increase. Most of Minnesota's search growth is for the more conversational “movers” term, not the specific "moving company" phrase.

Planning to grow in specific markets? Explore our moving SEO guides for Boston and Illinois.

Wyoming

Wyoming has the clearest and most steady search growth of any state, with “movers” up 245% and "moving company" up 317%.

However, Wyoming has the smallest population of any state, so its search scores can change a lot with only small changes in the number of searches.

What your moving company marketing department should know about this state:

Wyoming added 2,031 residents from July 2024 to July 2025, and net migration of 1,732 drove almost all of the growth. Cheyenne region draws households from the Colorado Front Range. Moving companies operating in both Colorado and Wyoming are best positioned — this is a short-haul, high-frequency corridor. Microsoft announced a Cheyenne data-center expansion, tripling its local physical footprint. Suggests a wave of contractor, construction, and eventual staff relocations tied to a single large employer — this is a different customer profile. Sheridan County is attracting remote workers and retirees who want to live near the Bighorn foothills. They are moving for lifestyle reasons, so they probably value help with planning their move (World Atlas, 2026).

Minnesota

Minnesota's “movers” search interest jumped 91%, though “moving company” searches slipped (-7%).

What your moving company should know about this state to get moving leads:

The state had the largest domestic migration turnaround in the country: a small net loss in 2024 became a gain of 8,300 residents in 2025 (National Association of Realtors, 2026). The Twin Cities metro and parts of southern Minnesota are leading recent gains, while many Greater Minnesota (rural) counties still depend on migration just to offset declining birth rates (Hoodline, 2026). For moving companies, this means concentrating marketing around the Twin Cities corridor. International migration is doing most of the heavy lifting statewide. They often have different moving needs (first-time US movers, smaller household goods volume, possible language/communication needs) compared to domestic relocations (The Minnesota Star Tribune, 2026).

Kansas

Kansas's growth (+45% for "movers," +18% for "moving company") reflects a genuine trend toward stabilization.

What your moving company SEO department should know about this state:

Kansas's population is heavily concentrated in its eastern urban counties, with Johnson County leading at over 628,000 residents (up 2.8% since 2020) and Sedgwick County following. Meanwhile, much of rural western Kansas is losing population — several counties there have declined by more than 15% since 2020. (World Population Review, 2026).

For moving companies, this is a clear signal: the Kansas City metro (Johnson County side), Wichita (Sedgwick County), and their surrounding suburbs are where growth-driven demand actually lives — not the state as a whole.

After years as the slowest-growing state in the Midwest — losing roughly 5,500 residents annually to other states — Kansas's domestic migration losses shrank to just 500 people in the most recent year. (Lawrence Journal-World, 2026). A moving company should read Kansas as "improving and worth watching" rather than "actively booming."

FAQ

Which state has the fastest-growing demand for movers in 2026?

Wyoming, by a wide margin. Search interest in “movers” grew 245% and “moving company” grew 317% year-over-year (Jan–Jun 2025 vs. Jan–Jun 2026), the largest and most consistent increase of any state across multiple keyword variations.

Which cities need more moving companies?

Based on where the underlying migration data is concentrated rather than statewide averages:

Cheyenne, Wyoming — fastest-growing county, driven by Colorado Front Range relocations and Microsoft's data-center expansion

Minneapolis–St. Paul (Twin Cities metro), Minnesota — leading the state's domestic migration turnaround, per MN Compass data

Kansas City metro (Johnson County) and Wichita (Sedgwick County), Kansas — the state's two fastest-growing urban centers, while rural western Kansas continues to decline

What keywords should moving companies target?

Use broad, high-growth terms: “movers,” “moving company,” and "movers near me" — the strongest year-over-year growth across nearly every state.

Additionally, look for location-specific long-tail SEO terms — e.g., “movers in Cheyenne WY,” “Kansas City movers,” “Twin Cities moving company”. Plus, use corridor-specific terms — e.g., “Colorado to Wyoming movers.”