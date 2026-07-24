The Biggest 2026 Marketing Trends for Movers in the US

The Biggest 2026 Marketing Trends for Movers in the US

In 2026, the moving marketing trends winning the most moving leads are combining AI visibility, local SEO, Local Services Ads, social media marketing, and retention strategies.

How Have We Identified These Trends?

To pinpoint the main marketing trends, we used data from our own research on the moving industry.

During research, we used Ahrefs to find 10 competitors with the most traffic for popular moving-industry keywords, analyzing data from 2026: audited their websites and social media, reviewed their paid ads, and analyzed their retention marketing strategies.

The moving industry is becoming more competitive every year. Its size is estimated to reach USD 143.18 billion by 2030, up from an estimated USD 110.97 billion in 2025. Simply running moving company advertising is no longer enough.

Trend 1. AI Search

Today, many people start searching for a moving company by asking ChatGPT, Gemini, or Google's AI Overviews questions like "Who are the best movers in Chicago?" or "Which moving company has the best reviews?"

Around 35% of consumers have already used AI to find a local business.

So how do you become one of them?

Write helpful content that answers common questions, such as "How much does a local move cost?" etc.

Create FAQ pages because AI tools love clear question-and-answer formats.

Organize your content with descriptive headings and simple language so AI can understand it.

Keep your business information consistent across your website, Google Business Profile, Yelp, and other directories. AI uses these signals to verify that your business is legitimate.

Does Google's AI know your moving company exists? If you’re not sure, contact us to get Netpeak’s Google AI Overview Report for your business.

Trend 2. Local SEO

Customers often decide whether to call you before they even visit your website. They look at your Google Business Profile, where they can immediately see:

Your reviews and rating

Phone number

Photos of your trucks and team

Business hours

Service area, etc.

46% of all Google searches are local. And the top three Google Maps results get 80% of all clicks.

To improve your local visibility:

Ask every satisfied customer for a Google review.

Upload new photos regularly.

Publish local content, such as moving guides for your city.

Make sure your business name, address, and phone number (NAP) are identical everywhere online.

Planning to grow in specific markets? Explore our moving SEO guides for Boston and Illinois.

Trend 3. Local Services Ads

Local Services Ads (LSAs) appear at the very top of Google. They include the Google Guaranteed badge, helping customers trust your business before they even click.

Unlike regular Google Ads, LSAs usually charge per qualified lead, not per website visit. Customers can:

Call your business

Send a message

Request a quote

How not to waste your local ads budget:

Start with a 15–20 mile radius

Bid more aggressively during peak moving months: from May through September

Answer calls within 30 seconds whenever possible

Run LSAs only during office hours. If nobody can answer the phone, pause your ads

Trend 4. Social Media Marketing

Many customers now check a company's social media before deciding whether to request a quote. They want to see that you're a real business with real people. 69% of consumers trust influencer recommendations more than brand messaging.

Post simple content that works well, including:

Before-and-after photos

Meet-the-team posts

Packing tips

Short videos from moving day

Happy customers in their new homes (with permission)

To help your moving business grow, it’s important to focus on the right audience. In this article, we’ll show you why college students are a great market for movers and how you can turn them into loyal customers.

Trend 5. Retention Marketing

Winning one customer shouldn't be the end of the relationship. A satisfied customer can leave a review, recommend your business to friends, or hire you again for another move. A new customer can cost 5–25× more than retaining an existing one.

Simple retention strategies include:

Sending a thank-you email after the move.

Asking for a Google review.

Creating a referral program with rewards.

Sending seasonal moving tips or reminders.

These small actions increase your customer lifetime value — the total revenue a customer generates over time.

Dive deeper into the numbers shaping the moving industry:

Growing Stable Declining AI Search Optimization (AEO/GEO) ✅ Local SEO & Google Business Profile ✅ Local Services Ads (LSAs) ✅ Social Media Marketing ✅ Retention Marketing ✅ Traditional moving SEO ✅ Google Search Ads (PPC) ✅ Email Marketing ✅ Direct Mail ✅ Print Advertising ✅ Newspaper & Magazine Ads ✅

FAQ

What marketing trends matter most for moving companies?

The biggest digital marketing trends in 2026 are AI search optimization, local SEO, Local Services Ads, social media, and retention marketing. Companies that combine these channels typically generate more qualified leads than those relying on a single tactic.

Is SEO still worth it in 2026 for movers?

Yes. SEO is still one of the highest-ROI marketing channels for moving companies. Customers actively search for services like "movers near me" and "long-distance movers."

How can I prepare my moving business for AI search?

Start by publishing helpful content that answers common moving questions. Keep your Google Business Profile updated, earn fresh customer reviews, use clear headings and structured content on your website, and maintain consistent business information across online directories.

Want more local moving leads?

We can help you optimize your Local Services Ads, Google Business Profile, and SEO strategy to generate more high-intent bookings.